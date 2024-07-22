Jessie James Decker Has 'Thought About' Getting 'Smaller Implants' After Giving Birth to Baby No. 4
Would Jessie James Decker alter her physique after welcoming baby No. 4 with husband Eric Decker?
During an Instagram Q&A, one of her fans asked if she was "still considering" an explant.
“I have def thought a lot about it. my mom did and she’s really happy with it. i know [my sister] syd is going to as well,” the "Flip My Hair" songstress, 36, replied. “do i really think i will end up doing it? probably not. will i get smaller implants? 100%.”
The brunette beauty, who also shares kids Vivianne, 10, and sons, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 6, with the athlete, 37, joked that she "enjoyed the playboy melons while [they] lasted," adding they "look way more natural" after b-----feeding her youngest son, Denver, who was born in February.
“i am in no rush for surgery right now. they look pretty good. butttt eventually i will want to downsize. and shoot, maybe by then i will have changed my mind and will taken em out … but i love big perky b---ies 😂 😂,” she shared.
The cookbook author has been candid about going under the knife, as she previously revealed she got some new b------ after she thought she was done having kids a few years ago.
“I treated myself… to new boobies! After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha!” she wrote in 2021.
“They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus some. I feel great; I’m super happy with them and felt like a brand new woman when I was trying on our new @kittenish swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted 😍🥰💗,” she added.
In August 2023, she admitted the implants were giving her issues.
“Cus when I’m pregnant they get massive. Like quadruple in size,” she wrote on social media. “Def will need a reduction in the future and will downsize.
“It was fun while it lasted,” the mom-of-four continued. “But phew dey bigz already and I’m over it. Give me some shmediumz.”
Jessie has gotten candid about adjusting to her body since welcoming baby Denver.
"I’ll be honest, I really didn’t wanna post any of these Kittenish swim photos because I weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time," the Kittenish designer said in May alongside a photo of her in a bikini. "Yes, I know I just had a baby three months ago but it’s easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others. The pressure we put on our self is not realistic."
"So this is a reminder to myself and to you. Be kind to yourself. Give yourself grace," she added. "We are healing after growing a human being for nine months. And if you’re b-------feeding like me and your body needs to hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk, then let it."