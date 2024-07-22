Jessie James Decker Has 'Thought About' Getting 'Smaller Implants' After Giving Birth to Baby No. 4

Would Jessie James Decker alter her physique after welcoming baby No. 4 with husband Eric Decker?

During an Instagram Q&A, one of her fans asked if she was "still considering" an explant.

“I have def thought a lot about it. my mom did and she’s really happy with it. i know [my sister] syd is going to as well,” the "Flip My Hair" songstress, 36, replied. “do i really think i will end up doing it? probably not. will i get smaller implants? 100%.”