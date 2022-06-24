Jessie James Decker Admits 'Family Issues' Have Made Her 'Break Down & Cry': 'I Would've Never Chosen To Deal With That Publicly'
Jessie James Decker wrote a lengthy and candid note to her followers on Thursday, June 23, and she didn't hold back.
"I want to be open and honest. I have struggled the last couple of years. It's up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows," the country star, 34, began. "The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles. I have also always felt a duty to make people smile and happy or laugh and always be that bubbly girl. I have a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredible loving rock of a husband. But I have definitely struggled these past couple years. My anxiety has gotten worse, my self-esteem, my confidence."
The "Wanted" songstress, who is married to Eric Decker, admitted that things have been "worse" as of late, and she's been "battling some body image issues, and when I really think about it, I probably always have. I go from one extreme to being obsessed with working out and being muscular and thin to just giving up and gaining because the food makes me feel better and then ultimately, it's a cycle that just gets worse again."
Additionally, Decker has been dealing with some challenges when it comes to her career. "I feel like I'm constantly in a battle with the rest of the industry to prove to them that I'm not just a TV personality or an influencer because that has outshined my music," she said. "As a woman in 2022, I don't understand why I can't have a family, public books, own a fashion brand, be an influencer, and do TV without being questioned if I take my music career seriously just because I've chosen to dream big."
Over the years, the mom-of-three hasn't been on the best terms with her brother, John James, and his wife, Ally James. As OK! previously reported, it sounds like Decker and her sibling are making amends.
“I did not think there was a chance we would all be together in one room. Not a chance at all," he said on the "The Spillover" podcast. [My mom] wanted us to all be together for our birthday and I was really on the fence about going because I just didn’t want to go and then it be awkward — granted, you know, some of us haven’t talked in years."
Decker has not addressed the situation, but on social media, she gave minimal details about what's been going on. "I had some family issues a couple years ago that I have struggled with tremendously and still to this day make me break down and cry," she confessed. "I wouldn't never chosen to deal with that publicly and open that door to such a personal family matter, but it happened, and it still hurts my heart. I don't handle social media or trolls like I used to."
She continued, "During the private family matter a hate page on Reddit developed. I'm ripped apart constantly on a daily basis which kills me a little every day and makes me consider quitting everything sometimes and disappear. With how progressive we are getting in this digital world of preventing bullying, I still don't know how a page like that is allowed and fear my sweet daughter seeing it someday."
Even though Decker's life looks picture perfect, she wants her followers to know she still has bad days. "I feel like I try to only post the good sometimes, but I think being open and honest will also help me heal through this," she shared. "I know I'm not alone. And I wanted you to know you're not alone too. I'm working through it and navigating daily on how to heal."