Jessie James Decker Admits 'Family Issues' Have Made Her 'Break Down & Cry': 'I Would've Never Chosen To Deal With That Publicly'

Jessie James Decker wrote a lengthy and candid note to her followers on Thursday, June 23, and she didn't hold back.

"I want to be open and honest. I have struggled the last couple of years. It's up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows," the country star, 34, began. "The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles. I have also always felt a duty to make people smile and happy or laugh and always be that bubbly girl. I have a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredible loving rock of a husband. But I have definitely struggled these past couple years. My anxiety has gotten worse, my self-esteem, my confidence."