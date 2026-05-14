'I Am Ready': Jessie James Decker Wants to Downsize Her Implants After Fourth Pregnancy

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Jessie James Decker is ready to make another change to her body. The 38-year-old singer revealed on Instagram that she has officially decided to downsize her 400-plus cc b----- implants following the augmentation surgery she underwent in 2021.

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Source: MEGA Jessie James Decker revealed she is ready to downsize her b----- implants.

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“I'm trying to figure out when and where, but I am ready,” she shared on her Instagram Story on May 13. “They have been a fun ride so to speak and I of course won't ever have small ones by any means. But the more in shape I'm getting they just become more annoying and obvious to me how big they are for my body.”

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Five years ago, Decker first opened up about her decision to enhance her figure. “I treated myself… to new b------!” she wrote at the time while showing off a playful baby blue bikini. “After deciding we were done having babies, I was finally ready to go big or go home ha!” The country star added, “I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and s---💗 #YOLO.”

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Source: MEGA The singer admitted her implants became even larger while pregnant with her fourth child.

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However, after welcoming her fourth child in 2024, Decker admitted things didn’t go exactly the way she expected physically. “Even after I stopped nursing, I was like, ‘Wow, [the weight] is not coming off as fast as it did before. I’m going to have to really go for it this time,’” she shared.

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Decker, who shares four children with husband Eric Decker, has also been open about the complications she experienced with her implants in August 2023. The couple are parents to Vivianne, 11, Eric Jr., 7, Forrest, 5, and Denver, 2. Looking back on her latest pregnancy, Jessie admitted, “I will say the issue is if I had known we were going to have another I wouldn’t have gone so big. Cus when I’m pregnant, they get massive. Like quadruple in size.”

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Source: MEGA Jessie Decker previously celebrated getting augmentation surgery in 2021 after deciding she was done having children.

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She then revealed, “Def will need a reduction in the future and will downsize. It was fun while it lasted. But phew dey bigz already and I’m over it. Give me some shmediumz.”

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Aside from discussing her b----- augmentation, Jessie also shared that her skin in the stomach area “stretched after” having her three oldest children, though welcoming son Denver “definitely sent it over the edge.”

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Source: MEGA The country star has also been honest about struggling to bounce back physically after her latest pregnancy.