Jessie James Decker Admits She'll 'Probably' Get a 'Mini' Tummy Tuck After 4 Pregnancies: 'It Will Make Me Feel Better'

The crooner, 26, noted her skin "stretched after" welcoming her three eldest kids, but carrying son Denver, 8 months, "definitely sent it over the edge."

"I will probably get it tightened at some point," she shared. "Probably a mini tuck, which is just recutting scar [sic] and pulling down skin and sewing back up! It will make me feel better."

Decker — who shares her daughter and three sons with husband Eric Decker — didn't give a time frame, noting she wasn't "in a hurry" to schedule an appointment.