Jessie James Decker Admits She'll 'Probably' Get a 'Mini' Tummy Tuck After 4 Pregnancies: 'It Will Make Me Feel Better'
Jessie James Decker isn't ashamed to admit that she'll likely undergo plastic surgery now that she's done having kids.
While doing an Instagram Story Q&A with fans on Tuesday, November 5, the singer was asked about how she kept her midsection looking good after welcoming four children.
The crooner, 26, noted her skin "stretched after" welcoming her three eldest kids, but carrying son Denver, 8 months, "definitely sent it over the edge."
"I will probably get it tightened at some point," she shared. "Probably a mini tuck, which is just recutting scar [sic] and pulling down skin and sewing back up! It will make me feel better."
Decker — who shares her daughter and three sons with husband Eric Decker — didn't give a time frame, noting she wasn't "in a hurry" to schedule an appointment.
The "Wanted" vocalist told another fan not to worry about gaining weight while pregnant, revealing she "always" put on "around 50 pounds" while expecting.
"My advice is just enjoy," Jessie said of indulging. "You'll get back to yourself eventually."
The Kittenish founder explained that her body usually holds onto a significant amount of the baby weight until she's done breastfeeding —which happened with her youngest at 5 months, as after he had surgery to fix his tongue tie, he was only interested in a bottle.
"This is the quickest I've lost all the weight, but this is the quickest I've ever stopped nursing," the mother-of-four explained.
Jessie revealed her pregnancy in August 2023 and admitted it came as a complete shock, especially since the retired athlete, 37, had booked a vasectomy for the near future.
"It was a good surprise but it took a while to wear off because just every day I'd be like, ‘Oh my god, I can't believe we're pregnant again,'" she shared in an interview last year. "We weren't planning on having a fourth, but I'm just over the moon."
After welcoming the little one, the fashion designer gushed over the tot exclusively to OK!.
"The best part is honestly all of it. I’m just so grateful that we have this sweet boy now. He was such a beautiful surprise and every day we just smile at each other and can’t imagine life without him now," she raved. "The kids are so in love with him and so loving, protective and affectionate. It’s been so beautiful to watch them with him. We definitely feel complete with our four babies."