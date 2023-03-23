Jewel Alleges Mother Lenedra Carroll 'Embezzled' More Than $100 Million From Her: 'A Complex Issue'

The 48-year-old then recalled something her mother would always tell her, "'Your mind is so powerful. Our minds are only tap, we use like 10 percent of our brain power. Our minds are so powerful and I think you, Jewel, are so powerful that I think you could sit here and stare at this light bulb and you might be able to get it to turn off with your mind.'"

Jewel then recalled how she felt after hearing the quiote. "That is such an abusive, effed up thing to say, but I felt so loved. What it actually was was my mom didn’t want to stay there and be with me, and she babysat me by having me watch light bulbs. So, sometimes the appearance of an attached figure isn’t what it seems," she concluded.