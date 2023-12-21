Jewel's Dating History: 5 Men She Was Linked to Before Kevin Costner

Jewel shared one of her high-profile relationships with Sean Penn, who initially approached and asked her to create a song for his film The Crossing Guard.

Like her past relationships, Jewel kept the details of her relationship with Penn a secret not until she wrote about it in her memoir, Never Broken. She recalled in the book how her father, Atz Kilcher, put her on the phone when Penn called.

She eventually branded him a "fantastic flirt" amid their friendship until it became something intimate.

"But I was no fool and knew I was most likely a trifle to him. I intended to give him no such conquest. I put that man through his paces and he took it in stride," Jewel wrote. "He began to court me in earnest, following me around on tour, acting as my de facto roadie…. I moved very slowly with him but he was a persistent and inventive suitor, and I enjoyed it immensely. I enjoyed Sean and would eventually fall in love."

Penn went on to tie the knot with Robin Wright, but they split in 2010.