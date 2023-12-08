Twice-Married Kevin Costner Is 'Warming Up to the Idea of Dating Again' After Nasty Divorce
Kevin Costner may be ready to get back into the dating scene.
After theYellowstone actor's dramatic split from Christine Baumgartner in May after 19 years of marriage, Costner, 68, has been pondering the idea of putting himself back out there.
"He's warming up to the idea of dating again," an insider close to The Guardian star claimed. "He's not looking for anything serious, but companionship would be nice."
Costner has been through a lot since his romance with the designer, 49 — who share children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — ended their nearly two-decades-long romance.
"He's convinced she's been trying to make him look bad all along," a source spilled of their contentious court battle over their assets and child support payments. "Without a doubt, Kevin felt Christine was attempting to take him to the cleaners. This divorce is one of the hardest things he's ever been through."
"For an ultra-private star like Kevin, who keeps things close to his chest, having personal details about his marriage and lifestyle continue to be aired out in public is the last thing he needed," the source explained.
"Kevin made it worth Christine's while to walk away," the source added. "One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how vulnerable you are."
Baumgartner originally asked the court for nearly $250,000 per month in child support from Costner. However, the judge ruled that $129,000 would be sufficient, to which the former Hollywood spouse requested the number be bumped to $162,000. The motion was denied and the ruling stated The Bodyguard star was only required to pay $63,209 per month.
"This is the first time in months Kevin can sit back, pour himself a stiff drink and smirk," an insider said of his legal victory. "And, boy, does he intend to enjoy it!"
"He resents having to pay Christine even a nickel," the source continued of his shockingly speedy divorce settlement but "knows this is as good as it’s going to get — for now."
Costner addressed the split from Baumgartner earlier this year via a statement from his representative. "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the message read. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
Star spoke to sources close to Costner.