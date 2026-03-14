JFK Jr.'s Fatal Plane Crash: A Look Back at the Tragic Love Story
March 14 2026, Published 7:33 p.m. ET
John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of President John F. Kennedy, died in a tragic plane crash on July 16, 1999.
He was 38 years old at the time. With him were his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette.
Their love story is the focus of the new FX miniseries, Love Story, produced by Ryan Murphy.
JFK Jr. gained fame not only as a member of the Kennedy family but also as a cultural icon known for his charm and good looks.
His marriage to Carolyn in 1996 attracted significant media attention, and the couple became a beloved fixture in Manhattan’s social scene. The upcoming miniseries stars Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as JFK Jr. and Carolyn, respectively.
On the night of the crash, JFK Jr. piloted a Piper Saratoga aircraft from New Jersey to Martha's Vineyard. Their plan included dropping off Lauren before attending a wedding. Tragically, the plane went down in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately eight miles from their destination. Reports indicate that radar data revealed the plane plummeting at a speed of around 53 miles per hour shortly after takeoff.
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The National Transportation Safety Board later determined that JFK Jr.'s inexperience flying at night and a hazy atmosphere contributed to the crash. It was reported that a flight instructor had offered to accompany them, but JFK Jr. insisted on flying alone.
After several days of searching, the wreckage of the plane was found on July 20. The following day, the bodies of JFK Jr., Carolyn, and Lauren were recovered. Senator Ted Kennedy expressed profound grief, stating, “We are filled with unspeakable grief and sadness by the loss of John and Carolyn and Lauren Bessette.”
John F. Kennedy Jr. left behind a legacy that continues to intrigue the public. Historian Steven M. Gillon, who wrote The Reluctant Prince, believes JFK Jr. had the potential to be elected president.
He said, “John would have been a force for healing and bringing people together.”
The fascination with JFK Jr. remains strong, with numerous books and documentaries exploring his life. The upcoming miniseries, Love Story, promises to delve into the complexities of his relationship with Carolyn. However, concerns have been raised regarding the family's involvement. Jack Schlossberg, JFK Jr.'s nephew, noted that the family was not consulted during the production.
Despite these concerns, Ryan emphasized that the series is “not a takedown.”