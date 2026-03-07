John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Relationship Timeline

Article continues below advertisement

A Fateful Meeting

Source: MEGA

John F. Kennedy Jr. first encountered Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1992 while she worked at a Calvin Klein store in Manhattan. However, their relationship did not blossom until 1994, when they officially began dating. At that time, JFK Jr. was one of the most eligible bachelors, and many speculated that Carolyn could become the next Jackie Kennedy due to her elegance and charm.

Article continues below advertisement

Immediate Attraction

Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill, a close friend and former Real Housewives of New York City cast member, recalled their connection in a 2016 A&E special. "I met some of John's previous girlfriends, but I knew the minute he introduced us to Carolyn that she was it," Carole stated. "He was really besotted with her … There was this instant chemistry."

Article continues below advertisement

A Private Wedding

Source: MEGA

In 1996, the couple tied the knot in a small ceremony on Cumberland Island, Ga. Despite their apparent happiness, rumors of marital issues persisted, and they were occasionally photographed arguing in public.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tragic End

Source: MEGA

Their lives ended in tragedy on July 16, 1999, when JFK Jr. crashed his plane off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. He was 38 years old, while Carolyn was only 33. The crash also claimed the life of Carolyn's sister, Lauren.

Article continues below advertisement

Revelations After Their Death

Source: MEGA

In the years following their deaths, reports emerged suggesting that the couple had been seeking therapy and working on their issues. Christopher Andersen, author of The Day John Died, mentioned in an interview with Us Weekly that "toward the end of their lives, they had managed to reach this kind of rapprochement." "Whatever friction was there was being dealt with," he added. This revelation adds a layer of complexity to their relationship, suggesting that they were committed to making things work.

Article continues below advertisement

Cultural Legacy

Source: MEGA