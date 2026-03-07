John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
March 7 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
A Fateful Meeting
John F. Kennedy Jr. first encountered Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1992 while she worked at a Calvin Klein store in Manhattan.
However, their relationship did not blossom until 1994, when they officially began dating.
At that time, JFK Jr. was one of the most eligible bachelors, and many speculated that Carolyn could become the next Jackie Kennedy due to her elegance and charm.
Immediate Attraction
Carole Radziwill, a close friend and former Real Housewives of New York City cast member, recalled their connection in a 2016 A&E special.
"I met some of John's previous girlfriends, but I knew the minute he introduced us to Carolyn that she was it," Carole stated. "He was really besotted with her … There was this instant chemistry."
A Private Wedding
In 1996, the couple tied the knot in a small ceremony on Cumberland Island, Ga. Despite their apparent happiness, rumors of marital issues persisted, and they were occasionally photographed arguing in public.
Tragic End
Their lives ended in tragedy on July 16, 1999, when JFK Jr. crashed his plane off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. He was 38 years old, while Carolyn was only 33. The crash also claimed the life of Carolyn's sister, Lauren.
Revelations After Their Death
In the years following their deaths, reports emerged suggesting that the couple had been seeking therapy and working on their issues.
Christopher Andersen, author of The Day John Died, mentioned in an interview with Us Weekly that "toward the end of their lives, they had managed to reach this kind of rapprochement."
"Whatever friction was there was being dealt with," he added.
This revelation adds a layer of complexity to their relationship, suggesting that they were committed to making things work.
Cultural Legacy
The romance of JFK Jr. and Carolyn has inspired renewed interest in popular culture. FX's 2026 limited series, Love Story, revisits their relationship, allowing a new generation to engage with their story.
Part of the synopsis reads, "It was a love story that captured the attention of the nation: John F. Kennedy Jr. was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. Bessette was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder. John and Carolyn's connection was immediate, electric and undeniable. As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart."