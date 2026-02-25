or
Article continues below advertisement
'A Completely Fake Fantasy': Biographer Slams How JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Romance Is Portrayed in Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story'

Composite photo of Maureen Callahan, Carolyn Bessette, John F. Kennedy Jr. and a screenshot from 'Love Story.'
Source: @thenerveshow/youtube;fx;mega

'Love Story' premiered on February 12.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Biographer Maureen Callahan wasn't happy with what she saw when she tuned in for the first three episodes of Ryan Murphy's Love Story, the new miniseries that focuses on John F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Carolyn Bessette's romance — which ended in a 1999 plane crash.

On a recent episode of her show, the author of Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed ripped apart the FX series, calling the portrayal of their relationship a "completely fake fantasy."

'This Is So Misogynistic'

Photo of Kennedy biographer Maureen Callahan criticized Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story.'
Source: @thenerveshow/youtube

Kennedy biographer Maureen Callahan criticized Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story.'

Callahan took issue with the very first scene of the show, which depicted Bessette telling her manicurist halfway through that she "needed" a different color other than the red she picked, with the character saying, "This isn't going to work for where I'm going... Let's go with something safe."

Source: @thenerveshow/youtube

Maureen Callahan shamed the show for 'giving credence' to a claim that Carolyn Bessette's vanity led to her and JFK Jr.'s plane crash.

"The Nerve With Maureen Callahan" host "hated" the scenario since it "gives credence to a very specious claim by Ed Klein."

Callahan explained a source — whom she believes was someone within the Kennedy family — claimed Bessette was "late to the tarmac" the night of the couple's fatal flight because she kept making her pedicurist "redo her nails over and over and over."

The Plane Crash Was JFK Jr.'s Fault, Insists the Writer

Photo of The author called the claims about Carolyn Bessette 'misogynistic' and 'straight out of the Kennedy male playbook.'
Source: mega

The author called the claims about Carolyn Bessette 'misogynistic' and 'straight out of the Kennedy male playbook.'

"The implication is John would never have crashed his plane if his shallow, superficial, vain, glorious wife hadn't been getting a pedicure and just making the pedicurist redo and redo and redo," she explained. "This is so misogynistic and it is straight out of the Kennedy male playbook, which is blame the women. And if you can't make them mentally ill and if you can't make them crazy and if you can't kill them, you know, just make up something. Make up something. Make up something misogynistic."

"The only person whose fault that was was John F. Kennedy Jr. — beginning of story, end of story," she declared, noting she's read the crash reports. Callahan also revealed she's never read any reporting about Bessette's alleged nail appointment.

Photo of Maureen Callahan claimed the series stole material from her books.
Source: @thenerveshow/youtube

Maureen Callahan claimed the series stole material from her books.

The write also challenged the way they portrayed how the future spouses met.

In the show, they pictured Bessette begging her Calvin Klein coworker for a ticket to a fundraiser where JFK Jr. was being honored. However, Callahan claimed that at that point, Bessette and the attorney had already "dated," but he "ghosted her brutally — brutally."

JFK Jr.'s Nephew Slammed the TV Series

Photo of JFK Jr.'s nephew Jack Schlossberg shamed Ryan Murphy for 'profiting off of' his relatives' deaths.
Source: mega

JFK Jr.'s nephew Jack Schlossberg shamed Ryan Murphy for 'profiting off of' his relatives' deaths.

Callahan isn't the only critic of the series, as JFK Jr.'s nephew Jack Schlossberg ridiculed Murphy for "profiting off of" the late couple's death "in a grotesque way." He also said the family was never consulted about the project.

Murphy responded to the backlash on the "This Is Gavin Newsom" podcast, noting dozens of films and shows have been made about the Kennedys without authorization from the brood.

In addition, he said of Schlossberg's comments, "I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don't remember."

