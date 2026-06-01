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Jill Biden Gives Emotional Update on Husband Joe's 'Tough' Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: 'He's Doing OK'

image of Joe Biden and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer that spread to his bones.

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June 1 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

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Jill Biden just provided a rare update on Joe Biden's deteriorating health.

During the Monday, June 1, episode of Today, the former first lady, 74, disclosed the status of her husband's well-being.

Last year, it was revealed that the ex-president, 83, was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

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Source: @todayshow/Instagram

Jill Biden guest-starred on 'Today.'

"He's doing OK..." she disclosed. "You know how tough it is. I think if he had just been diagnosed with prostate cancer, that's one thing, because that can be cured. But the fact that it metastasized to his bones, that makes it a whole different story. I think Joe will live with cancer until the rest of his life."

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Image of Jill Biden was 'shocked' by husband Joe's cancer diagnosis.
Source: @todayshow/Instagram

Jill Biden was 'shocked' by husband Joe's cancer diagnosis.

In a Sunday, May 31, interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, the 74-year-old further detailed her surprise in hearing of Joe's medical issues.

“I can remember getting the diagnosis, and it was just, it was shocking,” she said, noting that her husband's doctor told them men over 70 do not require routine blood tests for prostate cancer. “I do feel we had amazing care in the White House, but somehow that was missed."

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Joe Biden's Cancer Was Announced in 2025

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Image of Joe Biden's cancer spread to his bones.
Source: @joebiden/Instagram

Joe Biden's cancer spread to his bones.

On May 18, 2025, a spokesperson for the Democrat revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement read. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

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Image of Joe Biden is 'doing OK' amid his cancer diagnosis.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden is 'doing OK' amid his cancer diagnosis.

One day later, Joe took to Instagram and shared a smiling selfie with his wife, in good spirits, following the shocking news.

"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," he captioned a photo of himself, his wife and their cat cuddled up on the couch.

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Does Jill Biden Regret Not Stopping Joe From Running for Re-Election?

Image of Joe Biden pulled out of the 2024 presidential race.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden pulled out of the 2024 presidential race.

On Monday's episode of Today, host Craig Melvin asked if Jill if she regrets not holding her husband back from running for re-election against Donald Trump.

“As I look back, would I want to put Joe through the hurt and the pain that we felt during that time? Never,” she said. “It was so hurtful. It had to be his decision. It had to be his decision alone because he had to live with that decision the rest of his life.”

Joe eventually pulled out of the 2024 presidential race, and former vice president Kamala Harris took his place.

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