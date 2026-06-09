Jill Biden Leaned on Michelle Obama for Support After Being 'Attacked' for Using 'Dr.' Title

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Jill Biden leaned on Michelle Obama after being "attacked" in 2020 for using the "Dr." title. Biden, 75, wrote about the support she received from Obama, 62, after she was criticized on whether she should be allowed to use the "Dr." title in her memoir, View From the East Wing, which hit bookshelves on June 2.

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Jill Biden Was Mocked as a 'Kiddo'

Source: MEGA Jill Biden was called a 'kiddo' in a 2020 news article.

The article, which was published in 2020 shortly before Joe Biden entered the White House, mocked Jill as a "kiddo" and featured the headline "Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not if You Need an M.D." The piece also suggested that Jill, who holds a bachelor's, two master's degrees, and a doctorate, drop the honorific from her public identity.

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'Strange to Be Attacked'

Source: MEGA Jill Biden blasted the criticism, reiterating she 'earned' the honor to use the 'Dr.' title.

"It felt strange to be attacked for using an honorific that I'd earned," Jill, who earned her doctorate from the University of Delaware at age 55, recalled, per RadarOnline. The New Jersey native revealed that several high-profile figures came to her defense, including Michelle and civil rights leader Bernice King.

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Michelle Obama Fiercely Defended Jill Biden

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama defended Jill Biden in a lengthy statement after a news outlet questioned Jill using the 'Dr.' title.

At the time, the Becoming author publicly backed Jill in a lengthy statement shared via social media. "For eight years, I saw Dr. Jill Biden do what a lot of professional women do — successfully manage more than one responsibility at a time, from her teaching duties to her official obligations in the White House to her roles as a mother, wife, and friend," Michelle wrote in December 2020. "And right now, we’re all seeing what also happens to so many professional women, whether their titles are Dr., Ms., Mrs., or even First Lady: All too often, our accomplishments are met with skepticism, even derision." The former first lady continued, "We’re doubted by those who choose the weakness of ridicule over the strength of respect. And yet somehow, their words can stick — after decades of work, we’re forced to prove ourselves all over again ... Is this really the example we want to set for the next generation?"

Jill Biden's Teaching Future Was Also Questioned Before Joe Biden's Inaugration

Source: MEGA Jill Biden confirmed that her internal teams questioned whether she should continue teaching after her husband entered the White House.