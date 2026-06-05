Politics Why Jill Biden Refused to Allow Michelle Obama to Attend Her Mother's Funeral Source: MEGA Michelle Obama called Jill Biden from the campaign trail to offer condolences for her mother's passing in 2008. Lesley Abravanel June 5 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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According to Jill Biden's new memoir, View From the East Wing, the former first lady declined Michelle Obama's offer to attend her mother's funeral during the 2008 presidential campaign. However, it was not out of personal malice or animosity; rather, it was a decision made to protect her family's privacy. In her memoir, Jill recalls that when her mother, Bonny Jean Jacobs, passed away in 2008, Michelle called her from the campaign trail to offer condolences and said she’d see her at the funeral. At the time, the two women were not yet close friends. "As soon as my mother’s death was announced, Michelle Obama called from the campaign trail," Jill recalls, adding that Michelle offered genuinely heartfelt sympathy, before telling her, "I'll see you at the funeral."

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'It Can't Just Be About Me'

Source: MEGA Jill Biden declined Michelle Obama's RSVP to her mother's funeral.

Jill has four sisters who are deeply private individuals. She worried that the intense media and public presence accompanying Michelle during the peak of the 2008 campaign would overshadow her family's private grief. "I have four sisters," Jill recalled telling Michelle. "This funeral is going to be so hard on them, and it has to be about my sisters losing a mother. It can’t be just about me." She continued by explaining that she feared reporters and cameras would descend on the service if Michelle attended.

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Source: MEGA Jill Biden feared press would swarm her mother's funeral if Michelle Obama attended.

"I'm afraid that if you’re there, the press will treat it as a major event and pull focus away from my sisters," Jill wrote. The future first lady said Michelle immediately understood. "I totally get it," Michelle responded. The 74-year-old former FLOTUS noted in her book that, because they had not yet developed a close personal relationship, she found the prospect of Michelle attending the intimate family service "awkward." The decision was strictly limited to that specific 2008 service and did not result in a permanent ban. Over the years, the Bidens and Obamas have frequently attended family funerals to support one another.

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Source: @joebiden/Instagram;MEGA; @michelleobama/Instagram Barack Obama delivered an emotional eulogy at the funeral of Joe and Jill's son, Beau Biden.

In 2010, Barack and Michelle both attended the funeral mass for Joe Biden’s mother, Jean Biden, in Delaware. In 2015, Barack delivered the emotional eulogy at the funeral of Joe and Jill's son, Beau Biden. Then-First Lady Jill attended the memorial service for Michelle's mother, Marian Robinson, in 2024.

'The Sister I Never Had'

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama describes Jill Biden as 'the sister I never had.'