NEWS Joe Biden Looks Unrecognizable Alongside Barack Obama in Shocking Throwback Video: 'Before the Body Double' Source: mega 'That's not the Joe Biden we all saw as president,' one person responded to the footage from 2010. Allie Fasanella Nov. 12 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

People are are reacting to an old video that recently resurfaced on X in which Joe Biden, 82, looks unrecognizable next to former president Barack Obama on the day the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010. The clip shows a much younger Biden, who served as Obama's vice president for eight years, as they celebrated the history-making bill. The 46th U.S. president would have been 68 at the time.

The moment when 30 million Ameriacns received healthcare (2010) pic.twitter.com/MtWzUt0QhW — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 12, 2025 Source: @InternetH0F/X

Fans' Reactions to Old Joe Biden Footage

Source: @InternetH0F/X Joe Biden was 68 when the law passed in 2010.

Many pointed out the stark difference between Biden's appearance then and during his term as commander-in-chief from 2021 to 2025. One person wrote, "Look! The real Joe Biden!" while another commented, "That’s not the Joe Biden we all saw as president." A third person quipped, "Before Biden's body double." Echoing the same sentiment, someone wrote, "Oh the first Joe Biden was there. Think the replacement remembers this!? lol." "Man, Joe Biden looks almost unrecognizable now compared to back then. I know it’s been 15 years, but it’s still crazy to see him here," another person said.

Joe Biden Was Diagnosed With an 'Aggressive Form' of Prostate Cancer

Source: mega 'Man, Joe Biden looks almost unrecognizable now compared to back then,' an X user wrote.

In May, Biden's office revealed he was diagnosed with cancer that had metastasized to his bones. A statement released on May 18 explained his prostate cancer was characterized by a "Gleason score of 9." The former president's office added, "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

Joe Biden Had Cancerous Lesions Removed During His Presidency

Source: mega The former president revealed he has cancer in May.

This isn't Biden's first cancer diagnoses, though. In February 2023, while he was still serving as POTUS, he had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest. Moreover, he underwent a colonoscopy to remove a "benign, slow-growing but thought to be precancerous lesion" from his colon in 2021, the first year he took office.

The Moment Kamala Harris Recognized Something Was Wrong With Joe Biden

Source: mega Kamala Harris noticed Joe Biden wasn't himself prior to his June 2024 debate with Donald Trump.