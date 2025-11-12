or
Joe Biden Looks Unrecognizable Alongside Barack Obama in Shocking Throwback Video: 'Before the Body Double'

split photo of joe biden in 2011 and 2025
Source: mega

'That’s not the Joe Biden we all saw as president,' one person responded to the footage from 2010.

Nov. 12 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

People are are reacting to an old video that recently resurfaced on X in which Joe Biden, 82, looks unrecognizable next to former president Barack Obama on the day the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010.

The clip shows a much younger Biden, who served as Obama's vice president for eight years, as they celebrated the history-making bill.

The 46th U.S. president would have been 68 at the time.

Source: @InternetH0F/X
Fans' Reactions to Old Joe Biden Footage

Joe Biden was 68 when the law passed in 2010.
Source: @InternetH0F/X

Joe Biden was 68 when the law passed in 2010.

Many pointed out the stark difference between Biden's appearance then and during his term as commander-in-chief from 2021 to 2025.

One person wrote, "Look! The real Joe Biden!" while another commented, "That’s not the Joe Biden we all saw as president."

A third person quipped, "Before Biden's body double."

Echoing the same sentiment, someone wrote, "Oh the first Joe Biden was there. Think the replacement remembers this!? lol."

"Man, Joe Biden looks almost unrecognizable now compared to back then. I know it’s been 15 years, but it’s still crazy to see him here," another person said.

Joe Biden Was Diagnosed With an 'Aggressive Form' of Prostate Cancer

image of 'Man, Joe Biden looks almost unrecognizable now compared to back then,' an X user wrote.
Source: mega

'Man, Joe Biden looks almost unrecognizable now compared to back then,' an X user wrote.

In May, Biden's office revealed he was diagnosed with cancer that had metastasized to his bones.

A statement released on May 18 explained his prostate cancer was characterized by a "Gleason score of 9."

The former president's office added, "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

Joe Biden Had Cancerous Lesions Removed During His Presidency

image of The former president revealed he has cancer in May.
Source: mega

The former president revealed he has cancer in May.

This isn't Biden's first cancer diagnoses, though. In February 2023, while he was still serving as POTUS, he had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest.

Moreover, he underwent a colonoscopy to remove a "benign, slow-growing but thought to be precancerous lesion" from his colon in 2021, the first year he took office.

The Moment Kamala Harris Recognized Something Was Wrong With Joe Biden

image of Kamala Harris noticed Joe Biden wasn't himself prior to his June 2024 debate with Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Kamala Harris noticed Joe Biden wasn't himself prior to his June 2024 debate with Donald Trump.

Just weeks ago, Kamala Harris shared the moment she realized "something was a little off" with Biden health-wise.

During her appearance on the Thursday, October 30, episode of Steven Bartlett's "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, the former vice president revealed Biden didn't seem like himself before his infamous June 2024 debate against Donald Trump.

She explained that the octogenarian politician called her "from debate camp," and she could sense something was wrong.

"He didn't want that debate," she said. "And you know, it's like any competition you go in, whether it's you're bidding for something, if it's sports, you gotta want it, right? If you don't wanna be in the competition, it will absolutely have an impact on your performance. I'm pretty sure he did not want to debate."

