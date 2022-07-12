Expanding The Brood!Jill Duggar & Husband Derick Dillard Welcome Third Baby, Son Freddy: 'He Wanted To Come A Little Early'
Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard are now proud parents of three!
On Monday, July 11, the couple announced they welcomed their third son, "Freddy" Frederick Michael Dillard, on July 7, with him weighing 7 lbs., 6oz at birth. Duggar and Dillard shared that they expanded their brood once again in a family blog post titled "The Newest Member Of Our Family Has Just Arrived!"
The lovebirds already share children Israel David, 7, and Samuel Scott, 5.
Explaining the meaning behind their son's name, they noted Frederick comes from roots in both Duggar's spiritual beliefs, as well as Dillard's own name and family history. "Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God,'" she shared. "We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick's and his dad's name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick's name."
Though Freddy was originally due "later in July," Duggar joked, "He decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel's birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned."
The Counting On alums announced on their family blog in February that they were expanding their young family once more. The heartwarming reveal came after Duggar suffered a miscarriage in November 2021.
“We recently found out we were expecting our third baby,” the former reality stars wrote in a statement at the time. “We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying. We love and miss you, River Bliss!”
But only three months later, Duggar and Dillard revealed they conceived again.
"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," they wrote of Duggar's latest pregnancy. "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"
"We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!" Duggar and Dillard concluded.