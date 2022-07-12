jill duggar husband derick dillard welcome third baby son freddy he wanted to come a little early

Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard are now proud parents of three!

On Monday, July 11, the couple announced they welcomed their third son, "Freddy" Frederick Michael Dillard, on July 7, with him weighing 7 lbs., 6oz at birth. Duggar and Dillard shared that they expanded their brood once again in a family blog post titled "The Newest Member Of Our Family Has Just Arrived!"

The lovebirds already share children Israel David, 7, and Samuel Scott, 5.