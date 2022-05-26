Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard React To Josh Duggar's Sentencing: 'The Last Several Weeks & Months Have Been Difficult Emotionally'

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are one of the first family members to react to Josh Duggar's sentencing, which occurred on Wednesday, May 25.

After the judge sentenced Josh to 151 months in jail (a little over 12 years) — he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child porn — Jill and her husband said, “The last several weeks and months have been difficult emotionally. Yesterday was another one of those hard days."