The Love Boat's Jill Whelan Reveals Why She Left Los Angeles: 'It Was Time to Be With Family'

Jill Whelan, known for her role on The Love Boat has embarked on a new chapter away from the glitz of Los Angeles. The actress recently shared her motivations for relocating and the details of her new Arizona home.

Whelan decided to leave L.A. when her son chose to attend college in another state. She moved to be closer to him and the rest of her family.

Whelan and her husband, Jeff Knapple, packed their belongings and settled in Arizona, near where her son goes to school.