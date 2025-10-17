Jillian Michaels Unveils Her Inspiring Transformation: Photos

Jillian Michaels became a household name after joining 'The Biggest Loser' as a coach when the hit series premiered in October 2004.

After confronting her own struggles with weight loss, Michaels aims to inspire others to achieve their fitness goals. Her journey includes sharing powerful before-and-after photos that highlight her remarkable transformation , establishing her as one of the most recognized figures in weight-loss and fitness.

Michaels opened up about her relationship with food during her teenage years, revealing that she weighed around 170 pounds at just 13 years old, shortly after her parents' divorce.

"My mom enrolled me into martial arts classes — not for weight loss, but as an emotional outlet to help me through that time of my life," she told Women's Health in 2019, detailing how this experience sparked a turning point for her. "I learned to use fitness as a means of empowerment."

The impact of this newfound focus extended beyond physical fitness.

"I was better able to handle bullies at school — and I realized that when you feel fit, you feel stronger in other aspects of your life, and you feel more capable," she reflected on the profound effects that prioritizing her health had on her overall well-being.

Michaels first appeared on The Biggest Loser as an original trainer in 2004, continuing her role for multiple seasons until 2014. She went on to star in spinoffs like Losing It with Jillian and Sweat, Inc.