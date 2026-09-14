Jim Carrey Roasts 'Ugly' Comedian Jeffrey Ross for His Birthday: 'I've Seen Better-Looking Heads on Cystic Acne'
Sept. 14 2026, Updated 1:17 p.m. ET
Jim Carrey had a few choice words for comedian Jeff Ross as he celebrated his 61st birthday.
On Sunday, September 13, Ross shared a hilarious video greeting from Carrey on Instagram and revealed just how much the birthday roast meant to him.
“Canadian mountain man Jim Carrey sent me this for my birthday,” he began in the caption.
He added, “It made me so happy I had to share it with roast fans everywhere! EVERYONE, PLEASE KEEP ROASTING ME IN THE COMMENTS BELOW! ROASTING IS LOVE!”
Jim Carrey Pulled No Punches
In the video, The Truman Show alum appeared in a black shirt as he launched into a roast that was classic Carrey.
“Remember me? I'm the friend who lived, but only because I beat you at that game of chess. Of course, that's a reference to an Ingmar Bergman film from 1957 called The Seventh Seal, starring Max von Sydow.”
Carrey then took things up a notch while taking aim at Ross’ appearance.
“61 years ago, a boy named Jeff Ross came into the world. I don't want to say he was an ugly baby, but when he was born, God made his mother sign an NDA. And nothing's changed in that regard. In fact, it's gotten worse. I've seen better-looking heads on cystic acne. His spirit animal is a blobfish: a pale, misshapen bottom-feeder that makes you laugh just looking at it," he shared.
The actor kept the gags coming, making it clear that Ross was getting the full birthday-roast treatment.
“But he's not just funny-looking. In many places around the world, people find his brand of humor highly toxic — except in Japan, where his jokes are considered a delicacy. But there's no denying one thing, Jeff: you are funny. You've spent your whole life making people laugh. If only it were on purpose. If only they were laughing with you and not... see what I did there?” he quipped.
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Carrey Ended the Roast With a Punchline
Just when it seemed Carrey had said it all, he saved one more joke for the birthday boy.
The Mask star added, “Of course, I've been half-joking this whole time. But before I sign off, I'd like to say one thing that's sincere and meaningful, Jeff: in the time it takes you to make a wish and blow out your candles, I will make millions of dollars in passive income.”
He wrapped up the playful message with a simple, “Happy birthday, Jeff.”
Ross clearly appreciated the roast, especially considering the friendship he has previously described between the two comedians.
Ross Credits Carrey With Encouraging His Dreams
The birthday video came after Ross opened up about his friendship with Carrey while discussing his Broadway debut, Take a Banana for the Ride.
“I saw Jackie Mason on Broadway; I knew that that’s what I wanted to do someday. It’s funny: To me, it wasn’t really realistic. It was like, all right, let me tour [the show], and maybe I’ll do it off-Broadway, and then maybe a streamer will buy it. But Jim Carrey is a friend of mine, and he taught me about manifesting. He would berate me for playing it down. I’d be like, ‘Don’t jinx it.’ He’d go, ‘This is going to Broadway. You have to say it, and other people will hear that and help it come true,’” he told Deadline in June.
Ross also recalled how Carrey supported him once the show actually made it to Broadway.
“He said, ‘I’m coming to opening night.’ And two years later, he came the day after opening night because he doesn’t like crowds. So he really helped me manifest it,” he added. "[Carrey] taught me that life is long, and sometimes your dreams do come true, and you have to speak it into reality. It’s not a spiritual thing, it’s a practical thing. I think positive energy really can fuel you. It can push you to the next level.”