Jim Carrey Looks Unrecognizable as He Poses With Comedian Legends Adam Sandler and David Spade: Photos
Jim Carrey made an appearance on social media, and fans were shocked to see him looking a little bit different with his long hair.
On Wednesday, January 17, David Spade uploaded a photo of himself with pals Adam Sandler and Carrey in honor of the Bruce Almighty star's recent trip around the sun.
"Happy birthday to Jim Carrey who has made me laugh on and off the field so many times. Such a cool dude. I rarely bust out the cake emoji but i will today. 🎂," Spade, 59, gushed about Carrey, who just turned 62, on Instagram.
Of course, people flocked to Spade's comments section to chat about Carrey's unrecognizable look.
One person wrote, "Is that Jim carry or that girl on Tiktok that looks like him? I’m not joking I really can’t tell," while another said, "Jim Carrey looks like that woman who looks like Jim Carrey."
A third person added, "I thought that was the lady that does Jim Carry impressions."
Meanwhile, others were just elated to see Carrey with his buddies.
One person wrote, "3 greats that nobody can come close to! If Spade is in, I'm watching!" while another gushed, "3 of the best to ever do it ❤️❤️."
A third person pointed out, "Jim and Adam look like a couple of proud parents."
Jeffrey Ross also posted a big group photo from their night out, which included Seth Green, Craig Robinson, Howie Mandel and more. "The Laugh Supper ! Happy birthday Jim Carrey ! We love you !" Ross captioned the epic photo.
Carrey previously admitted why he decided to take a step back from acting. "I just didn't want to be in the business anymore. I didn't like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that," Carrey revealed in 2018, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.
A few years later, the Sonic 2 star admitted he won't be returning to the big screen anytime soon. "I feel like I have enough, I've done enough, I am enough," he told Access Hollywood. "I really like my quiet life," he added, describing his new passion of painting.
"It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he added.