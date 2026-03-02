or
Jim Carrey 'Worked on His Speech in French for Months,' César Awards Confirm After Clone Conspiracy Theories Swirl

Jim Carrey 'worked on his speech in French for months,' the César Awards confirmed after conspiracy theories swirled.

March 2 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Jim Carrey’s headline-making speech at the César Awards was 100 percent authentic.

After drag artist Alexis Stone claimed he impersonated Carrey using prosthetics and a wig at the Thursday, February 26, event, the awards show shut down the conspiracy theory.

Jim Carrey won the Honorary Prize at the César Awards.

“Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation. Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words,” said Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the César Awards, in a statement to an outlet on Monday, March 2. “He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again.”

Caulier added, “For me, it’s a non-issue. I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance.”

A drag artist claimed he impersonated Jim Carrey.

On Sunday, March 1, Stone posted an Instagram carousel featuring two photos of Carrey at the event, followed by an image of a mask, fake teeth and a wig resembling the Truman Star’s hair.

“Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris,” the makeup artist wrote.

“I’m crying,” said celebrity fitness instructor Isaac Boots, while influencer Ricky Berwick quipped, “Prove it.”

A fan added, “My brain is not comprehending 😭.”

Jim Carrey Won the Honorary Prize at the César Awards

Jim Carrey thanked his partner, Minzi, at the César Awards.

Carrey accepted the Honorary Prize at the César Awards as his partner, Minzi, watched on.

“Thank you to my sublime companion, Mina. I love you, Mina,” he said in his speech, delivered entirely in French, on stage.

Carrey also thanked his “wonderful family,” including his daughter, Jane, and grandson, Jackson.

“Thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: My father, Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter,” the comedian continued. “If you want fortune to smile upon you, smile upon it first. It is very difficult, but we must try. I will always cherish this memory. I will always smile at this memory. My life is paradise.”

Did Jim Carrey Get Plastic Surgery?

Jim Carrey was rumored to have gotten plastic surgery.

The film star’s awards show appearance comes off the heels of plastic surgery speculation.

"I reviewed several pictures, and it does appear as though he may have had some facial surgery," Beverly Hills-based, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. John Diaz told OK! last November. "In the pictures of his side profile, where he is smiling and making expressions, there is a line running below his jawline that occurs when the neck muscles are tightened during surgery. In addition, his jawline and neckline have an improved contour compared to older photos of him."

