Did Jim Carrey Get Plastic Surgery? Check Out the Actor's Transformation Photos After Debuting His New Look

Article continues below advertisement

1996

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey debuted a new look at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

In the 1996 film The Cable Guy, Jim Carrey played the role of Ernie "Chip" Douglas, a.k.a. the Cable Guy.

Article continues below advertisement

2000

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey reunited with Taylor Momsen at the November 8 event.

Carrey captured hearts at the Los Angeles premiere of Me, Myself & Irene.

Article continues below advertisement

2001

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey costarred with Taylor Momsen in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas.'

For the 2001 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards, the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor looked fresh-faced as he posed for the cameras.

Article continues below advertisement

2003

Source: MEGA Fans speculated Jim Carrey had plastic surgery after the appearance.

Carrey flaunted his looks as he greeted fans during the Today Show's Summer Concert Series. The same year, he made headlines when he arrived at the Teen Choice Awards with bandages all over his face, sparking plastic surgery rumors. "I'm sorry, I'm in the middle of having work done...." the Choice Movie Comedy Actor winner sarcastically said. "I need to look younger to continue to appeal to the teen audience."

Article continues below advertisement

2004

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey has not commented on the plastic surgery buzz.

The Once Bitten star smiled brightly when he attended the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual (HFPA) Installation Luncheon.

Article continues below advertisement

2005

Source: MEGA He sarcastically addressed the plastic surgery rumors in 2003.

Carrey captivated the attendees of the 2005 Teen Choice Awards with his irresistible charm.

Article continues below advertisement

2006

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey is from Ontario, Canada.

Even with long hair at the 2006 MTV Movie Awards, Carrey managed to send hearts aflutter with his charisma.

Article continues below advertisement

2007

Source: MEGA He was known for doing impressions as a kid.

Carrey attended the film premiere of The Number 23 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

2008

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey scored the lead role in 'The Duck Factory.'

The Dumb and Dumber actor cut his long hair and donned a clean look at a Los Angeles event.

Article continues below advertisement

2009

Source: MEGA He made his film debut in 1985 with 'Once Bitten.'

Heartthrob! Carrey charmed fans at Disney's A Christmas Carol Train Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey has dated famous stars, including Renée Zellweger and Jenny McCarthy.

Carrey suited up while filming Mr. Popper's Penguins in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

2011

Source: MEGA He has been married twice.

The actor sported a sleek, tailored look at the Los Angeles premiere of Mr. Popper's Penguins.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

2012

Source: MEGA He was first married to Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995.

Carrey exuded fresh energy while meeting fans on the set of The Incredible Burt Wonderstone in Las Vegas, Nev.

Article continues below advertisement

2013

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey wed his second wife, Lauren Holly, in 1996.

While Carrey began showing signs of aging, he still had a vibrant glow during a signing event for his first children's book, How Roland Rolls, in Toronto.

Article continues below advertisement

2014

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly were married from 1996 to 1997.

The How the Grinch Stole Christmas actor left fans swooning during an outing in Beverly Hills.

Article continues below advertisement

2015

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey has one daughter, Jane Erin Carrey.

Carrey looked stylish with his long, thick beard while in SoHo.

Article continues below advertisement

2016

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey and Melissa Womer welcomed Erin six months after their 1987 wedding.

The Sonic the Hedgehog star looked like he turned back the clock when he was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey revealed he shaved his real hair for a scene in 'Sonic 3.'

During a photocall at the 74th Venice Film Festival, Carrey perfectly followed the leather trend, pairing his jacket with a black undershirt and pants.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Source: MEGA He portrays Dr. Ivo 'Eggman' Robotnik in the film series.

Carrey was the star of the night at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards, looking dapper in his Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Source: MEGA Director Jeff Rowler praised Jim Carrey's dedication to his role.

Carrey looked years younger than his age at the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

Source: MEGA The third film hit theaters in December 2024.

For the Sonic the Hedgehog Los Angeles premiere, Carrey hit the event in a black and silver plaid jacket, black shirt and trousers.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey previously said he was 'fairly serious' about retiring.

The Bruce Almighty actor arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in a head-turning red blazer and matching shirt and trousers.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Source: MEGA He sold his Brentwood home and moved to Hawaii.

Carrey looked as sharp as ever at the U.K. premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Article continues below advertisement

2025

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey said he returned to the spotlight because he 'needed the money.'