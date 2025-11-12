Did Jim Carrey Get Plastic Surgery? Check Out the Actor's Transformation Photos After Debuting His New Look
Nov. 12 2025, Published 9:28 a.m. ET
1996
In the 1996 film The Cable Guy, Jim Carrey played the role of Ernie "Chip" Douglas, a.k.a. the Cable Guy.
2000
Carrey captured hearts at the Los Angeles premiere of Me, Myself & Irene.
2001
For the 2001 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards, the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor looked fresh-faced as he posed for the cameras.
2003
Carrey flaunted his looks as he greeted fans during the Today Show's Summer Concert Series.
The same year, he made headlines when he arrived at the Teen Choice Awards with bandages all over his face, sparking plastic surgery rumors.
"I'm sorry, I'm in the middle of having work done...." the Choice Movie Comedy Actor winner sarcastically said. "I need to look younger to continue to appeal to the teen audience."
2004
The Once Bitten star smiled brightly when he attended the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual (HFPA) Installation Luncheon.
2005
Carrey captivated the attendees of the 2005 Teen Choice Awards with his irresistible charm.
2006
Even with long hair at the 2006 MTV Movie Awards, Carrey managed to send hearts aflutter with his charisma.
2007
Carrey attended the film premiere of The Number 23 in Los Angeles, Calif.
2008
The Dumb and Dumber actor cut his long hair and donned a clean look at a Los Angeles event.
2009
Heartthrob! Carrey charmed fans at Disney's A Christmas Carol Train Tour.
2010
Carrey suited up while filming Mr. Popper's Penguins in New York City.
2011
The actor sported a sleek, tailored look at the Los Angeles premiere of Mr. Popper's Penguins.
2012
Carrey exuded fresh energy while meeting fans on the set of The Incredible Burt Wonderstone in Las Vegas, Nev.
2013
While Carrey began showing signs of aging, he still had a vibrant glow during a signing event for his first children's book, How Roland Rolls, in Toronto.
2014
The How the Grinch Stole Christmas actor left fans swooning during an outing in Beverly Hills.
2015
Carrey looked stylish with his long, thick beard while in SoHo.
2016
The Sonic the Hedgehog star looked like he turned back the clock when he was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport.
2017
During a photocall at the 74th Venice Film Festival, Carrey perfectly followed the leather trend, pairing his jacket with a black undershirt and pants.
2018
Carrey was the star of the night at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards, looking dapper in his Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.
2019
Carrey looked years younger than his age at the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration.
2020
For the Sonic the Hedgehog Los Angeles premiere, Carrey hit the event in a black and silver plaid jacket, black shirt and trousers.
2022
The Bruce Almighty actor arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in a head-turning red blazer and matching shirt and trousers.
2024
Carrey looked as sharp as ever at the U.K. premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
2025
During his appearance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 8, Carrey sparked plastic surgery rumors as he looked unrecognizable on the red carpet. For the event, he wore a pinstripe coat that he paired with a graphic T-shirt and black trousers.
He has not addressed the buzz as of press time.