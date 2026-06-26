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Jimmie Allen's Default Judgment Turns Sexual Assault Lawsuit Into $1.8 Million Career Reckoning

Photo of Jimmie Allen.
Source: MEGA

A federal judge ordered Jimmie Allen to pay nearly $1.8 million.

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June 26 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET

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Jimmie Allen’s legal troubles have taken a major turn, with a federal judge ordering the country singer to pay nearly $1.8 million to a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

According to court documents obtained by People, U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger ruled June 18 that Allen must pay punitive and compensatory damages to an accuser identified as Jane Doe 2.

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Image of The ruling followed Jimmie Allen’s failure to respond in court.
Source: MEGA

The ruling followed Jimmie Allen’s failure to respond in court.

The default judgment covers assault, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress after Allen failed to respond.

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What the Court Ordered

Image of He was ordered to pay $1.8 million for compensatory and punitive damages.
Source: MEGA

He was ordered to pay $1.8 million for compensatory and punitive damages.

Allen, 41, was ordered to pay nearly $597,000 in compensatory damages and roughly $1.2 million in punitive damages. The judge wrote that the “reprehensibility” of Allen’s alleged actions was “severe.”

“The evidence shows that Mr. Allen intentionally and surreptitiously filmed his sexual encounter with plaintiff without her consent, and that he e--------- inside of plaintiff without wearing a condom when plaintiff did not consent to him doing so and asked him not to do so,” the court documents read. “These intentional acts caused plaintiff to suffer extreme emotional distress and trauma.”

A magistrate judge had previously recommended damages that included $253,142 for emotional distress, $3,505 for past treatment, $340,200 for future treatment and $1,193,694 in punitive damages.

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Why a Default Judgment Matters

Image of Court documents detailed the accuser’s sexual allegations.
Source: MEGA

Court documents detailed the accuser’s sexual allegations.

“A default judgment is the ultimate legal self-destruct button,” said Todd Spodek, managing partner at Spodek Law Group, who was not involved in the case.

“In high-stakes celebrity litigation, staying silent isn't a strategy — it’s a multi-million dollar confession. When a celebrity refuses to fight a lawsuit under oath, the public immediately assumes the truth was far worse, handing the accuser the ultimate narrative victory without ever going to trial,” he added.

“A default judgment typically happens when a defendant repeatedly flouts court deadlines or refuses to turn over evidence, prompting the judge to strip away their right to a defense,” he explained.

The Larger Legal Fallout

Image of The case renewed scrutiny of Jimmie Allen’s career and reputation.
Source: MEGA

The case renewed scrutiny of Jimmie Allen’s career and reputation.

The ruling is tied to one of two civil sexual assault lawsuits filed against Allen in 2023. His former manager, identified as Jane Doe, sued him in May 2023, alleging assault and sexual abuse. Allen denied those claims, and the case was later dismissed after the parties reached a settlement. Jane Doe 2 filed a separate lawsuit in June 2023. Allen, who countersued both accusers, was dropped by BBR Music Group that same month.

Spodek said the next stage may focus on collection.

“From there, the real street fight begins,” he said. “Enforcement becomes a highly intrusive asset hunt where the plaintiff's legal team can garnish bank accounts, seize physical property, and place direct liens on future music royalties and streaming revenue.”

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