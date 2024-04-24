Country Singer Jimmie Allen Emotionally Reveals He Contemplated Suicide After Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The woman, who was identified as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit in May 2023 against Allen, claiming he raped, sexually abused and harassed her during the 18 months she worked for him. In response, the "Up" artist's attorney stated that although the two had a "sexual relationship," Allen believed it was consensual.

The singer — who's estranged wife, Alexis Gale, was pregnant with their third child at the time of the affair — told the former television host, 70, he was "searching for instant gratification from women" during his tryst with his ex-staffer.

"She was my day-to-day manager, so she was with me everywhere I went. We'd hook up then we'd stop, and then when we'd stop... she'd get all sad and upset, so to make her feel better, we'd start hooking up again," he said.