Jimmy Fallon Jokes America 'Got Back With Their Crazy Ex' After Donald Trump Won 2024 Presidential Election
Jimmy Fallon was among many late-night talk show hosts to mock Donald Trump following his victory in the 2024 presidential election.
During the Wednesday, November 6, episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon delivered a comedic monologue mocking Trump and the Republican party in reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris falling short in the race to the White House.
"America decided to get back with their crazy ex and elect Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States," the late-night host quipped. "No matter who you voted for, I think all Americans can agree — it’s going to be a rough Thanksgiving."
"Trump returning to the White House is a huge historic comeback for someone who literally never went away," Fallon continued to joke before throwing another punch at the controversial politician, stating: "Of course Trump’s already super busy. First, he’s got to move all those classified documents back into the White House."
The television personality added: "Republicans were thrilled about last night until they realized there’s going to be four more years of Melania's Christmas decorations." (Trump's wife has notoriously been known for her questionable holiday home makeovers.)
Fallon then brought up Trump's new best buddy and top supporter Elon Musk, sarcastically mentioning: "It was a tough night for Democrats. Today they turned to Elon Musk like, ‘So, tell me more about living on mars. How close are we?’"
"The election wasn’t really close. It was a big night for Donald Trump and a bigger night for Don Julio," he joked. "That’s right, 51 percent of the country is really happy and 47 percent are really hungover."
"One guy is both," Fallon snubbed before flashing a photo of Rudy Giuliani.
The former Saturday Night Live star also referenced Trump's denial of the 2020 presidential election results, which saw him losing to President Joe Biden.
"Trump won last night in pretty convincing fashion, securing the electoral college and the popular vote — which means for the first time ever, he’ll accept the results of an election," Fallon joked.
Fallon wasn't the only late-night talk show host to express his disdain over Trump winning the election.
Jimmy Kimmel was brought to tears during his monologue on Wednesday evening, as he reacted to the "terrible" results of Harris losing her bid for U.S. Commander in Chief.
Stephen Colbert was also admittedly distraught by the election's outcome, telling fans: "Hey there. How are you doing? If you watch the show regularly, I'm guessing you're not doing great. Yeah, me neither."
Meanwhile, Seth Meyers declared, "So I just want to start tonight by admitting something I feel you all should know: I voted for Kamala Harris."
"I was watching the results come in because I couldn't sleep, and it was like Christmas Eve — if you know, on Christmas morning, you're either gonna wake up to find that Santa left presents under the tree or just took a huge dump in your fireplace," Meyers quipped.