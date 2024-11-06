'Clearly Elon Musk Is F------ Donald Trump': Brandi Glanville Calls President-Elect a 'Misogynistic Fool' After He Wins Election
Brandi Glanville is among many who won't stop hating on Donald Trump despite him winning the 2024 presidential election.
On Wednesday, November 6, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to X (formerly named Twitter) slamming the Republican president-elect after he came out victorious in the race to the White House against Vice President Kamala Harris.
Glanville further berated Elon Musk — one of Trump's loudest, proudest and wealthiest supporters — while jokingly accusing the duo of sleeping with one another.
"Clearly @elonmusk is f------ @realDonaldTrump right in his star link I mean star fish a------. Wow we're so F-----. WTF @TheoVon come on kid you know better," the reality star quipped, referencing comedian Theo Von, who had Trump on his podcast in August.
In a separate tweet, Glanville admitted, "I've already been canceled for s--- I didn't do so who FN cares," seemingly regarding her The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip costar Caroline Manzo's accusations of sexual assault.
Glanville continued: "Ima speak the truth I actually know @realDonaldTrump personally from working with him on Celebrity Apprentice & he is a misogynistic fool. LET'S DO BETTER."
- Donald Trump and Elon Musk 'Have No Respect' for Their Supporters, Michael Keaton Insists: 'They Laugh at You Behind Your Back'
- 'Suck My D---': Lili Reinhart Ridicules Trump Supporter as Actress Expresses Heartbreak for President-Elect's Sexual Assault Accusers
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Erupts on the RNC and 'Fake Republicans' Who Are Not Endorsing Donald Trump: 'Disloyal'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Bravo star's rant didn't stop there, however, as she added: "Soooo CA &NYC are blue no matter what. This is some déjà vu kind of s---... are we gonna allow these old men with bad wigs to tell us who's gonna be president ??? They should stick to doing the weather I'm gonna pray for this whole world. I'm going to bed."
"The Calvary has arrived @Elonmusk," Glanville further snubbed of Musk. "We are women with reproductive organs that have allowed you to take the breath that you are breathing & make the choice that you are making right now. We forgive ur ignorance & ur CHOICE."
On top of being one of the most recognizable faces to endorse Trump, 78, ahead of the 2024 election, Musk was also one of the president-elect's greatest donors, as the Tesla CEO gave more than $75 million to the Republican candidate's campaign.
Musk additionally attended several of Trump's rallies, with his most memorable appearance taking place in Butler, Pa., in October, when he went viral for jumping up and down on stage at the event.
"I think this election is the most important election of our lifetime. This is no ordinary election," Musk, 53, claimed. "President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America. This is a must win situation, must win."
After the attempted assassination against Trump in July, Musk took to X, which he purchased in October 2022, writing: "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."