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'Disgraceful' Jimmy Fallon Slammed for Hosting 'Degenerate Monster' Conor McGregor After Sexual Assault Ruling: 'What Is Wrong With You?'

Photo of Jimmy Fallon and Conor McGregor
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon faced major backlash after hosting Conor McGregor on his late-night show.

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June 18 2026, Updated 12:53 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Fallon is under fire after hosting Conor McGregor on his late-night show despite the MMA star's past sexual assault case.

The Irish athlete, 37, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 17, to discuss his UFC comeback, but the appearance quickly sparked outrage online.

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Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Conor McGregor discussed his return to the UFC with Jimmy Fallon.

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Conor McGregor's Appearance Sparked Major Backlash

Photo of Conor McGregor appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on June 17.
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Conor McGregor appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on June 17.

Critics pointed to McGregor's past legal troubles, including being found liable in a civil case involving the 2019 sexual assault of a woman at a Dublin, Ireland, hotel.

"I guess society at large has simply decided s-- crimes are no big deal. Like shoplifting a candy bar," one user wrote via X, while another said, "Disgraceful interview of Conor McGregor by @jimmyfallon. McGregor is a rapist. Fallon ignores the civil jury finding of rape."

"You have a daughter @jimmyfallon what the f--- is wrong with you. It is insane to me that this degenerate monster has continued to be platformed and praised despite what he did," a third wrote. "To all the men who continue to kiss his a--, what if that was your daughter, sister, girlfriend, wife, or mother? What would you want to happen to the man who was responsible? How would you feel if the majority of people brushed off what happened and gave the man responsible millions of dollars and fame?"

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Conor McGregor Was Accused of 'Brutal Rape' in 2018

Photo of Nikita Hand sued Conor McGregor after accusing him of 'brutally raping and battering her.'
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Nikita Hand sued Conor McGregor after accusing him of 'brutally raping and battering her.'

McGregor was found liable for assault by a jury in November 2024 after Nikita Hand accused him of "brutally raping and battering her." She sued him in civil court after prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges due to insufficient evidence, per the BBC.

Hand alleged she feared for her life during the encounter and accused the athlete of choking her.

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Conor McGregor Was Found Liable of Assault

Photo of A judge ruled in Nikita Hand's favor, ordering Conor McGregor to pay her about $285,000.
Source: MEGA

A judge ruled in Nikita Hand's favor, ordering Conor McGregor to pay her about $285,000.

Her lawsuit alleged McGregor's friend James Lawrence also had s-- with her without her consent.

McGregor was order to pay €248,600 (about $285,000) in damages to Hand, alongside millions in legal fees.

The fighter has denied the allegations, claiming he and his accuser had consensual s--, appealing the verdict in February 2025.

Conor McGregor's Appeal Was Denied

Photo of Conor McGregor's legal team filed an appeal in February 2025.
Source: MEGA

Conor McGregor's legal team filed an appeal in February 2025.

McGregor's legal team argued that the fighter's answers to police during interviews should not have been put in front of the jury.

The judges ruled unanimously that McGregor's appeal be dismissed "in its entirety" in December 2025.

"To every survivor out there, I know how hard it is, but please, don’t be silenced," Hand said after the ruling. "You deserve to be heard; you also deserve justice. Today, I can finally move on and try to heal."

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