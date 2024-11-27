Conor McGregor's Fiancée Dee Devlin Attacks UFC Star's Sexual Assault Accuser in Heated Message: 'What Sort of WOMAN Are You!!!'
Conor McGregor's fiancée, Dee Devlin, is fiercely defending the UFC star after he was found liable for sexual assault in a civil case.
Devlin, 37, went wild on Instagram on Tuesday, November 27, telling her future husband's rape accuser Nikita Hand that "my sons will be warned women like you exist in the world" while speaking out in support of McGregor.
"Imagine a woman, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman’s man with a family and child on the way," Devlin wrote via social media about Hand — who claimed she was "brutally raped and battered" by McGregor in a hotel penthouse after a night of partying in December 2018.
Devlin continued: "This woman claims to know me, yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to my man? Really?"
"Whilst out on a 3 day bender, texting excuses to her own child at home where mammy is on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon, Sunday night into Monday morning. All the while out of her face in a hotel room, dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of WOMAN are you!!!" Devlin scolded before accusing Hand of being the one to sexually assault the mixed martial artist.
"CCTV does not lie. I look forward the day the world will see the footage of you on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother of you having the time of your life," Devlin claimed regarding apparent surveillance footage from the evening in 2018. "This is the real evidence, video footage no one knew was being taken in the moment which you miraculously don’t remember? To me it looks like you’re the one sexually assaulting in the lift. To me it looks like everyone is trying to get away from you."
Devlin, who first started dating McGregor in 2008, went on to address the professional fighter's infidelity, insisting: "Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago, as should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever."
"We have four beautiful children now whose smiling faces and happy hearts are a testament to who he is and who we are. They without sin cast the first stone," she added of the couple's kids: Conor Jr., Croía, Rían and Mack.
McGregor — who previously called Hand's claims he threatened her life in a chokehold a "full-blown life" and alleged their "athletic and vigorous" intercourse was consensual — also released a public statement after he was found civilly liable for sexual assault on Friday, November 22.
"People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me," he said via X (formerly named Twitter).
McGregor noted: "As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision."
"I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym — the fight game awaits!" he concluded.