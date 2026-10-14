Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Guillermo Rodriguez's 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination: 'The Brightest Star in All the Universe'

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel was not ready to let Guillermo Rodriguez leave Dancing With the Stars without a fight. After his longtime sidekick and Witney Carson were eliminated on October 13, the late-night host reacted to the news. "To the brightest star in all the universe, Guillermo, who has somehow, against all odds, made it to week five of Dancing With the Stars and is the toast of the internet," he said. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he questioned the result of the latest episode.

Article continues below advertisement

'What a Kick in the Mirrorb----'

Source: MEGA Kimmel is frustrated over Rodriguez's exit from the show.

The host pointed out that Rodriguez and Carson's previous routines had attracted more than 700,000 views on YouTube. Their videos had received over three times the views of their closest competitors, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson. However, this much attention couldn't bring enough votes to save the pair in the dancing competition. Kimmel summed up his frustration, saying, "Once again, Guillermo’s in the bottom two. And once again, he relied on you, the viewers, to pull him through," calling the results "a kick in the Mirrorb----."

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel Jokes About Taking Legal Action

Source: MEGA The TV host has been supporting his sidekick since the beginning of 'DWTS' Season 35.

The TV host even joked that Carson and Rodriguez's elimination from DWTS was unfair. The Ezra star said they should take legal action, and his professional dance partner agreed, saying, "Absolutely. I’m ready." Kimmel has supported his pal since he entered the ballroom. The two have known each other for more than 20 years, ever since Rodriguez joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003, where he became the host’s longtime sidekick.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Carson 'Sculpted Him Into a Masterpiece'

Source: MEGA Kimmel mentioned Carson turned her dancing partner into a 'masterpiece.'

The comedian also praised Carson for helping the Rock Slyde star improve as a dancer, even though he had very little dance experience before joining DWTS. "Your choreography this season has been absolutely incredible," Kimmel noted. He continued, "The situations you put Guillermo in. Really, really impressive. Honestly, you’ve taken this lump of Play-Doh and you sculpted him into a masterpiece." The praise followed the pair's salsa during the show's Super Bowl Night episode, in which they performed to Bad Bunny's "Tití Me Preguntó."

Rodriguez Reveals What He Gained From 'DWTS'

Source: MEGA Rodriguez lost weight from 'DWTS.'