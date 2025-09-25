Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Mad Red Hatter' Donald Trump After His Late-Night TV Comeback: 'I Don't Like Bullies'

Article continues below advertisement

After Donald Trump threatened ABC over Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night TV return, Kimmel fired back in a monologue on his show on September 24. “A lot of people watched our show last night,” Kimmel shared. “I got so many texts from so many people. It made me realize how many of my friends are never watching the show at any other time.”

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Donald Trump Post About Jimmy Kimmel's Return?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump slammed Jimmy Kimmel's return to TV on Truth Social.

He then spoke about Trump, whom he called "the mad red hatter," saying he heard from a “very special friend” mere “moments” after they taped. After Kimmel’s return to TV on September 23, Trump lashed out on Truth Social. “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there," he wrote. “Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE,” Trump continued. “He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel 'Can't Believe' We Gave Donald Trump His Job Back

🚨BREAKING: JIMMY KIMMEL DOES IT AGAIN.



I don’t know how, but his second monologue is just as good -if not better- than the first. Trump ain’t sleeping tonight.



The irony? Trump just made Kimmel even bigger, louder, and more powerful.



pic.twitter.com/79mX8e6nz8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 25, 2025 Source: @Calltoactivism/X Jimmy Kimmel said he and Donald Trump were 'even.'

Kimmel shared Trump’s Truth Social post, noting, “You can’t believe they gave me my job back?’ I can’t believe we gave you your job back. We’re even!” The late-night talk show host then turned his attention to Trump’s comment about him putting “the network in jeopardy." “Who puts the network in jeopardy? You hear that?” Kimmel asked. “There’s the threat again! This time, straight from FCC-biscuit’s mouth.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Donald Trump Is a Bully

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is an 'old fashioned' type of 'bully.'

“Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC,” he continued. “And you almost have to feel sorry for the people who work for him who try to clean up the messes.” “I don’t like bullies,” he explained. “I played the clarinet high school, okay? I just don’t like it. Donald Trump is an old-fashioned ’80s movie-style bully, taking your lunch and money.”

Jimmy Kimmel's Return Was His Most Watched Episode Ever

Source: @Calltoactivism/X Jimmy Kimmel's return to TV was his most-watched episode ever.