Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Mad Red Hatter' Donald Trump After His Late-Night TV Comeback: 'I Don't Like Bullies'
Sept. 25 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
After Donald Trump threatened ABC over Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night TV return, Kimmel fired back in a monologue on his show on September 24.
“A lot of people watched our show last night,” Kimmel shared. “I got so many texts from so many people. It made me realize how many of my friends are never watching the show at any other time.”
What Did Donald Trump Post About Jimmy Kimmel's Return?
He then spoke about Trump, whom he called "the mad red hatter," saying he heard from a “very special friend” mere “moments” after they taped.
After Kimmel’s return to TV on September 23, Trump lashed out on Truth Social. “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there," he wrote.
“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE,” Trump continued. “He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”
Jimmy Kimmel 'Can't Believe' We Gave Donald Trump His Job Back
Kimmel shared Trump’s Truth Social post, noting, “You can’t believe they gave me my job back?’ I can’t believe we gave you your job back. We’re even!”
The late-night talk show host then turned his attention to Trump’s comment about him putting “the network in jeopardy."
“Who puts the network in jeopardy? You hear that?” Kimmel asked. “There’s the threat again! This time, straight from FCC-biscuit’s mouth.”
Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Donald Trump Is a Bully
“Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC,” he continued. “And you almost have to feel sorry for the people who work for him who try to clean up the messes.”
“I don’t like bullies,” he explained. “I played the clarinet high school, okay? I just don’t like it. Donald Trump is an old-fashioned ’80s movie-style bully, taking your lunch and money.”
Jimmy Kimmel's Return Was His Most Watched Episode Ever
“Rooting for this bully, I don’t care what side you’re on, it’s like rooting for Biff from Back to the Future,” Kimmel concluded. “Literally, Donald Trump was the model for Biff in Back to the Future and this is who people are cheering for. I don’t know about you, I’m with Marty McFly.”
Kimmel’s return was his most-watched episode ever, garnering 6.3 million viewers.