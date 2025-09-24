Donald Trump Hopes Jimmy Kimmel 'Rots' in His 'Bad Ratings' as President Threatens to Sue ABC 'Losers' Over Late-Night Show's Return

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was left enraged after Jimmy Kimmel returned to TV screens on Tuesday night, September 23. The president of the United States took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam ABC and the comedian roughly one hour before Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired on the broadcast network for the first time in almost one week. The late-night television world was the subject of controversy last week after Kimmel's show was suspended due to the comedian's comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination and Trump.

Source: MEGA The president was angered over ABC's decision to allow 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to come back on air.

"I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was canceled!" Trump claimed. "Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his 'talent' was never there." Trump continued ranting, as he asked: "Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99 percent positive Democrat GARBAGE." Trump insisted Kimmel is "yet another arm of the DNC [Democratic National Committee]," as he alleged: "And, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution."

Donald Trump Threatens to Sue ABC Again

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show returned to ABC after a nearly weeklong suspension.

The POTUS proceeded to threaten further legal action against the network, warning, "I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do." "Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars," he said in reference to Trump and ABC settling a defamation lawsuit last year. "This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings," Trump snubbed.

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for 'Ill-Timed' Comments About Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Source: ABC Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash for referencing Charlie Kirk's assassination while poking fun at Donald Trump.

Whether Trump liked it or not, Kimmel returned to his signature late-night set on Tuesday night while addressing his controversial suspension from TV. "I do want to make something clear because it's important to me as a human," Kimmel declared during his opening monologue on Tuesday, as he began to choke up on tears. "And that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it."

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel gave a lengthy monologue reflecting on the remarks that got him suspended.

Kimmel pointed out his initial reaction to Kirk's assassination, noting: "I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed, sending love to his family and asking for compassion — and I meant it; I still do." "Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what — it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. But I understand that to some, that felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both," he admitted. "And for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you're upset. If the situation was reversed, there's a good chance I'd have felt the same way," the comedian confessed.

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel called Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, a 'sick individual.'