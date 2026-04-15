Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Critics Telling Him to Stay Out of Politics and Stick to Comedy: 'I Decide My Job'

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Jimmy Kimmel fired back at critics who said he should stay out of politics and stick to comedy. "I just can’t imagine on those nights talking about anything other than what we are talking about," Kimmel, 58, explained during an appearance on the "IMO" podcast on Wednesday, April 15.

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Jimmy Kimmel Defends Getting Political on His Talk Show

Source: IMO Podcast/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel made an appearance on Michelle Obama's 'IMO' podcast on April 15.

The conversation kicked off when host Michelle Obama asked the late-night personality about how he felt about his shift from comedian to "truth teller," as he's known for taking politically charged shots against the Trump administration on his show. "I think it would be embarrassing if we didn’t talk about this stuff. It would be shameful," he replied. "My job, like I've always said, is to talk about what is going on in people's lives and what is going on in your country."

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Source: IMO Podcast/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel appeared on Michelle Obama's podcast on April 15.

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Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Critics Who Tell Him What His Job Is

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel blasted critics who tell him how to do his job.

Though Kimmel "loves telling jokes" and being funny, he felt a responsibility to talk about certain topics due to the size of his platform. "I love when the audience laughs. There's nothing that's more exciting to me than that, but well rounded human beings don't behave that way," he continued. "And to say, 'Well your job is this,' I bristle at that. Because first of all, don't tell me what my job is."

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Jimmy Kimmel Admitted 'Losing Control' of His Emotions at Times

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel admitted that he 'loses control of his emotions' following his politically charged rants on TV.

He continued, "I don't tell you what your job is. My job is whatever I decide my job is or whatever my employer allows me to do." Though Kimmel admitted losing "control of his emotions" at times, he understood the significance of speaking out on the important topics.

Jimmy Kimmel's Show Was Briefly Taken Off Air in September 2025

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel is known to talk about controversial topics on his show, including the Epstein files.