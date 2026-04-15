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Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Critics Telling Him to Stay Out of Politics and Stick to Comedy: 'I Decide My Job'

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Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel responded to critics who said his job was to be funny.

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April 15 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel fired back at critics who said he should stay out of politics and stick to comedy.

"I just can’t imagine on those nights talking about anything other than what we are talking about," Kimmel, 58, explained during an appearance on the "IMO" podcast on Wednesday, April 15.

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Jimmy Kimmel Defends Getting Political on His Talk Show

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Photo of Jimmy Kimmel made an appearance on Michelle Obama's 'IMO' podcast on April 15.
Source: IMO Podcast/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel made an appearance on Michelle Obama's 'IMO' podcast on April 15.

The conversation kicked off when host Michelle Obama asked the late-night personality about how he felt about his shift from comedian to "truth teller," as he's known for taking politically charged shots against the Trump administration on his show.

"I think it would be embarrassing if we didn’t talk about this stuff. It would be shameful," he replied. "My job, like I've always said, is to talk about what is going on in people's lives and what is going on in your country."

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Source: IMO Podcast/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel appeared on Michelle Obama's podcast on April 15.

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Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Critics Who Tell Him What His Job Is

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel blasted critics who tell him how to do his job.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel blasted critics who tell him how to do his job.

Though Kimmel "loves telling jokes" and being funny, he felt a responsibility to talk about certain topics due to the size of his platform.

"I love when the audience laughs. There's nothing that's more exciting to me than that, but well rounded human beings don't behave that way," he continued. "And to say, 'Well your job is this,' I bristle at that. Because first of all, don't tell me what my job is."

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Jimmy Kimmel Admitted 'Losing Control' of His Emotions at Times

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel admitted that he 'loses control of his emotions' following his politically charged rants on TV.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel admitted that he 'loses control of his emotions' following his politically charged rants on TV.

He continued, "I don't tell you what your job is. My job is whatever I decide my job is or whatever my employer allows me to do."

Though Kimmel admitted losing "control of his emotions" at times, he understood the significance of speaking out on the important topics.

Jimmy Kimmel's Show Was Briefly Taken Off Air in September 2025

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel is known to talk about controversial topics on his show, including the Epstein files.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel is known to talk about controversial topics on his show, including the Epstein files.

Kimmel hasn't been shy about speaking out about topics like the Epstein files and is known to exchange jabs with President Donald Trump.

The late-night host's show was briefly pulled off the air for six days in September 2025 following the backlash of comments he made about the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.

In a statement, Disney said it made the "decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”

The statement continued, "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday [September 23]."

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