Did 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Get Canceled? Why The Late-Night Show Was Pulled Off Air
Sept. 18 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
Late-night fans were shocked to learn that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suddenly pulled off the air, sparking questions about whether the beloved talk show was officially canceled and how long the hiatus will last.
What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say to Get Suspended?
The drama began during the Monday, September 15 broadcast, when host Jimmy Kimmel made comments about Charlie Kirk’s suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, and made a joke about how the MAGA movement planned to use the murder for political gain.
"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said during the talk show’s opening monologue. “Many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.”
Jimmy Kimmel Poked Fun at Donald Trump
He then poked fun at President Donald Trump after a viral video showed the world leader giving a brief response to Kirk’s murder before quickly shifting to discuss the White House’s ballroom construction.
"He's at the fourth stage of grief, construction," Kimmel joked. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish."
Did ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Get Canceled?
On September 17, a rep for Disney’s ABC confirmed Jimmy Kimmel Live! was being pulled from the network and was on an indefinite hiatus.
Nexstar, the largest broadcast and digital media company in the U.S. and operator of dozens of ABC affiliates, issued a press release stating it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”
Donald Trump Reacted to News on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Was Pulled Off Air
Trump had a strong reaction and praised the news that Kimmel’s show was put on pause.
“Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. “That leaves Jimmy (Fallon) and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”
Stephen Colbert's late-night show was canceled earlier this year and will conclude in 2026.