Low Blow: Jimmy Kimmel Guest Host Ike Barinholtz Jokes About Show Getting 'Pulled Off the Air Again' While Reacting to Lindsey Graham's Death
July 15 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Ike Barinholtz raised eyebrows after joking about being "pulled off the air again" while addressing the death of Lindsey Graham.
"What a crazy weekend," The Mindy Project actor, 49, told the audience during the Monday, July 13, broadcast. "Mitch McConnell is alive, Lindsey Graham is dead. There's so many opportunities to get Jimmy's show pulled off the air again. They’re gonna pull it off!"
Ike Barinholtz Teased Jimmy Kimmel Live's Brief Suspension Last Year
Barinholtz was seemingly referring to the show's brief suspension in September 2025, after host Jimmy Kimmel made jokes about conservative influencer Charlie Kirk following his assassination on a college campus.
The Neighbors actor then turned to Guillermo Rodriguez, Kimmel's longtime sidekick, joking as if he and the late senator were on friendly terms.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Addressed Lindsey Graham's Death
"Guillermo, I know you and him were close friends," Barinholtz said on stage. "You hosted fundraisers for him at the Dave & Busters in Charleston. And I know you've prepared some heartfelt remarks. Do you want to share them with all of America right now?"
The comedian, 55, teased that "maybe later" he'd address the loss, adding, "I'll do it later on, yeah, yeah."
"Later on. He's emotional, folks," Barinholtz joked. "He’s emotional."
- 'Obsessed' Jimmy Kimmel Reveals 'Exciting' Special Guest Was Pulled From His Show Amid ABC Suspension: 'They Took That'
- David Letterman Shames ABC for Suspending Jimmy Kimmel's Show, Claims They're 'Sucking Up to an Authoritarian Criminal Administration in the Oval Office'
- Jimmy Kimmel 'Absolutely Livid' Over ABC Cutting His Late-Night Show 'Indefinitely': 'Never Seen Him This Angry'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Senator Lindsey Graham Died on July 11
As OK! previously reported, Graham died at 71 on July 11. The government official was found dead in his D.C. home just hours after returning from a trip to Ukraine.
The District of Columbia Medical Examiner's preliminary report confirmed that Graham died after suffering an aortic dissection brought on by chronic heart disease and hardened arteries. The condition involves a tear or rupture in the body’s main artery.
Lindsey Graham's Family Asked for Privacy
“The death certificate will be PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement on Sunday, July 12.
Graham's office also shared a statement regarding his passing, saying, "U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."