Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Hillary Clinton’s Warning About Donald Trump Before He Became President

The comedian was so taken aback, he told Rolling Stone that Clinton’s caution was just as surprising to him as the outcome of the O.J. Simpson trial in 1995.

“Listen, when O.J. was found not guilty, I was just absolutely shocked,” Kimmel admitted. “I had that same feeling. I had this faith in America that was shaken, and I still am not over it. I thought that when it comes down to it, this country, we do the right thing. That's obviously in the past.”

Kimmel described how he was wrong about thinking his ABC show would serve as an informative place for politics.