Jimmy Kimmel Compares Donald Trump Running the Country to a 'Monkey Flying the Plane' in Scathing Monologue: Watch

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel; picture of Donald Trump.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube; MEGA

Another day, another Jimmy Kimmel monologue mocking Donald Trump.

By:

April 11 2025, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel thinks the country has become a circus in the months since President Donald Trump started his second term.

The late-night talk show host heavily criticized the POTUS during his Thursday night, April 10, opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after far-right supporters of the Republican leader insisted Trump's controversial tariff policy — which he paused for 90 days — was all part of his master "plan."

jimmy kimmel donald trump running country monkey flying plane monologue
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

The comedian claimed Donald Trump has no 'plan' when it comes to running the country.

"Not only doesn’t he have a plan, he doesn’t understand why he did this. Maybe he did it to distract us from all the other horrible stuff," Kimmel declared after Trump's tariffs caused the stock market to plummet drastically.

"Maybe he did it to distract us from the fact that they’re deporting college students and firing the people in charge of fighting disease and fires, and he’s attacking judges, and journalists and lawyers. He’s taking lunch and life-saving medications away from children who need it," the comedian suggested.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
Continuing to bash the president, Kimmel continued: "Not to mention helping his buddy [Russian President Vladimir] Putin crush Ukraine and menacing Canada and Greenland of all places."

"The fact is, we have a monkey flying the plane right now, and almost half the passengers are like, 'I think the monkey’s doing a good job,'" he added, further mocking Trump's MAGA army.

jimmy kimmel donald trump running country monkey flying plane monologue
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has faced backlash for his tariff policies, which he recently paused.

Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel additionally accused Trump of "calling out numbers like he’s working a bingo hopper" as the conservative president keeps changing taxes on imported goods and varying the amount he says the prices of groceries have dropped since he landed himself back in the White House.

Jokingly revealing the most successful part of Trump's "plan," Kimmel congratulated those who voted for the president, as the television personality said the commander-in-chief's policies have led to "every country in the world" hating America.

jimmy kimmel donald trump running country monkey flying plane monologue
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel compared Donald Trump as president to a 'monkey flying the plane.'

"None of us can ever go on vacation again, thanks to the plan, that’s some plan," he quipped.

Kimmel had already gone after Trump and his tariffs earlier in the week, as the funny man snubbed, "He’s busy destroying the world’s economy," during the Monday night, April 7, episode of his late-night talk show.

jimmy kimmel donald trump running country monkey flying plane monologue
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump paused his new tariff orders on all countries except for China.

"It was another 'tarrifying' day on Wall Street. The Dow was down, the S&P was down. Cocaine was up," Kimmel joked. "The S&P 500 has lost more than 10 percent of its total value since Thursday, costing Americans billions of dollars from their stock portfolios and retirement funds."

"But here’s the thing about Donald Trump, he doesn’t care about money. He knows that there are more important things in life — like love," Kimmel continued to joke.

Sarcastically telling people not to worry, Kimmel stated: "But hang in there everyone. There’s no cause for alarm. Be strong."

"The guy who went bankrupt six times is gonna steer us through this disaster he created for no reason at all. So far [he has] wiped out $11 trillion since Inauguration Day. Gone. Just into thin air. But at least we won’t have tampons in the boys’ bathrooms," Kimmel snarkily quipped.

