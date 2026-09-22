Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Matthew McConaughey Hugged Him With His Manhood Out in Emmys Bathroom
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 1:12 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel revealed Matthew McConaughey gave him a particularly intimate hug in the bathroom at the 2026 Emmy Awards.
Kimmel, 58, recounted the hilarious interaction during the Monday, September 21, episode of his popular talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! when interviewing McConaughey's friend and Brothers costar, Woody Harrelson.
The host and Harrelson, 65, discussed what happened after the In Memoriam segment at the September 14 awards ceremony, with Kimmel sharing that he went to the restroom after becoming overwhelmed.
The segment, which is an annual video that honors television actors, executives, writers, creators and crew members who have passed away in the past year, featured Kimmel's longtime friend and former house band leader, Cleto Escobedo III, who died in November 2025.
After becoming overcome with grief, the comedian needed to step away and go to the restroom.
'I Notice Right Next to Me Is Matthew McConaughey'
"I started getting choked up. I went to the bathroom, I’m washing my hands, and I notice right next to me is Matthew McConaughey. He’s at the urinal," Kimmel told Harrelson. "He sees that I’m upset, and he’s like, 'Hey, are you okay?' I told him what happened. He, again, is at the urinal. He turns to me and gives me a very nice hug. He hugs me, very warmly, and I’m hugging him for a little while."
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'Is Your P---- Out?'
Kimmel then realized what was happening and asked McConaughey, 56, "Is your p---- out?" as they continued to embrace.
"And he said, 'Yes it is. Yes it is. In fact, I’m going to rub it up against you a little bit,'" the late-night host continued, before noting that Harrelson showed up in the bathroom shortly after. "At that moment, you came out of the stall and witnessed this happening."
"Did he explain our interaction, or were you just left with that in your head?" Kimmel asked.
'Lightened the Moment Considerably'
Harrelson replied, "I thought, okay, I never try to grade or critique what other people are doing. I figured, you guys, whatever your thing is, I don’t want to be the guy to say, 'No, not in the restroom at the Emmys,'" as the audience laughed.
"I did hear you say that, and that’s why afterwards we were out in the hall and we had a group hug," he added.
"I’m sorry to hear about that," Harrelson said about Kimmel’s reaction to Escobedo’s death, while Kimmel admitted the entire interaction with the pair "lightened the moment considerably."