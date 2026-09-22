Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Matthew McConaughey Hugged Him With His Manhood Out in Emmys Bathroom

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Jimmy Kimmel revealed Matthew McConaughey gave him a particularly intimate hug in the bathroom at the 2026 Emmy Awards. Kimmel, 58, recounted the hilarious interaction during the Monday, September 21, episode of his popular talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! when interviewing McConaughey's friend and Brothers costar, Woody Harrelson.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel went to the restroom after the In Memoriam video at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

The host and Harrelson, 65, discussed what happened after the In Memoriam segment at the September 14 awards ceremony, with Kimmel sharing that he went to the restroom after becoming overwhelmed. The segment, which is an annual video that honors television actors, executives, writers, creators and crew members who have passed away in the past year, featured Kimmel's longtime friend and former house band leader, Cleto Escobedo III, who died in November 2025. After becoming overcome with grief, the comedian needed to step away and go to the restroom.

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Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel and Woody Harrelson discussed the interaction on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

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'I Notice Right Next to Me Is Matthew McConaughey'

Source: MEGA Matthew McConaughey was standing at a urinal when he offered Jimmy Kimmel a hug.

"I started getting choked up. I went to the bathroom, I’m washing my hands, and I notice right next to me is Matthew McConaughey. He’s at the urinal," Kimmel told Harrelson. "He sees that I’m upset, and he’s like, 'Hey, are you okay?' I told him what happened. He, again, is at the urinal. He turns to me and gives me a very nice hug. He hugs me, very warmly, and I’m hugging him for a little while."

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'Is Your P---- Out?'

Source: MEGA Matthew McConaughey neglected to pull his pants up for the embrace.

Kimmel then realized what was happening and asked McConaughey, 56, "Is your p---- out?" as they continued to embrace. "And he said, 'Yes it is. Yes it is. In fact, I’m going to rub it up against you a little bit,'" the late-night host continued, before noting that Harrelson showed up in the bathroom shortly after. "At that moment, you came out of the stall and witnessed this happening." "Did he explain our interaction, or were you just left with that in your head?" Kimmel asked.

'Lightened the Moment Considerably'

Source: MEGA Woody Harrelson was also in the bathroom at the time.