Jimmy Kimmel Chokes Up as He Honors Late Best Friend and Bandleader Cleto Escobedo III After His Untimely Death: 'It's Just Not Fair'
Nov. 12 2025, Published 10:05 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel delivered his most difficult monologue yet following the devastating death of his late best friend Cleto Escobedo III.
The comedian, 57, broke down in tears during a heartfelt tribute to his childhood pal — who died at age 59 less than 24 hours before the Tuesday, November 11, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
In addition to being one of Kimmel's closest friends, Escobedo also served as the late-night show's bandleader alongside his father — who still appeared to play the saxophone during Tuesday's show despite losing his son. Escobedo's mother was also in the audience for the somber episode.
"We've been on the air for almost 23 years, and I’ve had to do some hard monologues along the way," Kimmel expressed through cries. "But this one's the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young to go, and I'd like to tell you about him, if you don’t mind."
Kimmel went on to recall his special bond with Escobedo while providing photos from their time as kids growing up together in Las Vegas.
"There was a boy who lived on my block. He lived across the street and two houses over. He was a little over a year older than me. His name was Cleto, but we all called him junior," the late-night host shared.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kimmel continued, "Eventually, we met and became friends. And not just regular friends. We became 24/7, 'Mom, please let me sleep over, please,' kind of friends. One summer, I slept over at the Escobedo house 33 nights in a row."
"My mother used to make me get down on my knees and beg to sleep at his house in front of him," he quipped. "And I would gladly do it, because we were never bored. We were always up to something."
Jimmy Kimmel Recalls Pitching His Best Friend to Lead His Late-Night Show's Band
Fast forward to 2003, Kimmel remembered advocating for Escobedo when pitching who should lead his band after solidifying a late-night deal with ABC.
Noting he was aware of how it sounded to suggest Escobedo for the job, Kimmel admitted, "'My best friend from growing up plays the saxophone, he could lead the band,' didn't sound good."
Fortunately, Escobedo and his dad impressed producers with their audition.
Jimmy Kimmel Taking a 'Couple Nights Off' After Best Friend's Death
"They played 'Pick Up the Pieces' by the Average White Band," Kimmel reflected. "[Executive Lloyd Braun] saw it. He saw the father and son. He said, 'I love it!' And he got up and left. And we've been working together every day for almost 23 years."
Later in his monologue, the beloved television personality confessed: "Everyone here at the show we are devastated by this. It’s just not fair. He was the nicest, most humble, kind and always funny person."
Kimmel wrapped up Tuesday's monologue by revealing his late-night show would be taking "the next couple of nights off" in the wake of Escobedo’s death.