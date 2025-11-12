NEWS Jimmy Kimmel Chokes Up as He Honors Late Best Friend and Bandleader Cleto Escobedo III After His Untimely Death: 'It's Just Not Fair' Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel's best friend Cleto Escobedo III devastatingly died at age 59 on Tuesday, November 11. Rebecca Friedman Nov. 12 2025, Published 10:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Jimmy Kimmel delivered his most difficult monologue yet following the devastating death of his late best friend Cleto Escobedo III. The comedian, 57, broke down in tears during a heartfelt tribute to his childhood pal — who died at age 59 less than 24 hours before the Tuesday, November 11, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. In addition to being one of Kimmel's closest friends, Escobedo also served as the late-night show's bandleader alongside his father — who still appeared to play the saxophone during Tuesday's show despite losing his son. Escobedo's mother was also in the audience for the somber episode.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel appeared distraught while delivering his monologue hours after his lifelong friend died.

"We've been on the air for almost 23 years, and I’ve had to do some hard monologues along the way," Kimmel expressed through cries. "But this one's the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young to go, and I'd like to tell you about him, if you don’t mind." Kimmel went on to recall his special bond with Escobedo while providing photos from their time as kids growing up together in Las Vegas.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel remembered his best friend and bandleader Cleto Escobedo III during the November 11 episode of his late-night show.

"There was a boy who lived on my block. He lived across the street and two houses over. He was a little over a year older than me. His name was Cleto, but we all called him junior," the late-night host shared.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Cleto Escobedo III was the bandleader for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!.'

Kimmel continued, "Eventually, we met and became friends. And not just regular friends. We became 24/7, 'Mom, please let me sleep over, please,' kind of friends. One summer, I slept over at the Escobedo house 33 nights in a row." "My mother used to make me get down on my knees and beg to sleep at his house in front of him," he quipped. "And I would gladly do it, because we were never bored. We were always up to something."

Jimmy Kimmel Recalls Pitching His Best Friend to Lead His Late-Night Show's Band

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Cleto Escobedo III's father also is in the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' band and was present during the November 11 episode.

Fast forward to 2003, Kimmel remembered advocating for Escobedo when pitching who should lead his band after solidifying a late-night deal with ABC. Noting he was aware of how it sounded to suggest Escobedo for the job, Kimmel admitted, "'My best friend from growing up plays the saxophone, he could lead the band,' didn't sound good." Fortunately, Escobedo and his dad impressed producers with their audition.

Jimmy Kimmel Taking a 'Couple Nights Off' After Best Friend's Death

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel called his best friend's untimely passing 'not fair.'