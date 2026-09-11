Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump's $5,000 'Dividend' Promise With Brutal Stormy Daniels Jab

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel, now back to hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! after his annual vacation, is already back to needling Donald Trump. On the September 10 edition of the show, Kimmel took a swipe at the 80-year-old president's eye-popping promise to send every American a $5,000 "dividend" if Republicans hold the House and the Senate in the 2026 midterms.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE / YOUTUBE Kimmel took aim at Trump's eye-popping promise on his show.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel Says Trump Invented the 'Lie-be'

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel didn't buy Trump's $5,000 promise.

“Trump is drowning right now," Kimmel said. "Everything he tries has failed. Everything he promised, he hasn’t delivered. His approval rating is 33 percent. He has to win this midterm election, or he’s in a lot of trouble. And so now his solution is to pay people for voting." Trump's controversial idea, which would surely face legal and political challenges if he attempted to pass it, would also cost the U.S. 1.35 trillion dollars. The U.S. is already $40 trillion in debt. “I spent all day today trying to decide whether that was a bribe or a lie," Kimmel continued. "And I think it might be both things. I think Donald Trump just invented the ‘lie-be.'”

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel Makes a Stormy Daniels Joke

Source: MEGA Kimmel made a saucy joke about Stormy Daniels.

The 58-year-old host went on to rattle off jokes about the preposterous plan, reminding his audience of myriad Trump promises that never came true. “If you believe Donald Trump is going to give you $5,000 if the Republicans win, I have a Mexican-paid wall, a privately funded ballroom, and a three-day-long Iran war to sell you, OK?” he said. Kimmel then made a raunchy reference to Stormy Daniels, the star who took $130,000 in hush money payments to not talk about her intimate encounters with Trump. “This $5,000 it’s just not going to happen,” the host said. “The only way to get money out of Donald Trump is to have s-- with him and promise not to talk about it, OK?”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel Is Already at Odds With Trump's FCC

Source: MEGA Brendan Carr flexed the FCC on Kimmel once again.

Kimmel is already back in the crosshairs of Trump's FCC. The host pulled an interview with Texas Senate candidate James Talarico that was due to air the same night as his monologue about Trump's payment plan. The FCC, led by Trump ally Brendan Carr, threatened Kimmel by invoking an "equal time" rule, which states news programs must grant equal time to opposing political candidates. The rule is traditionally not enforced for late night programs and daytime talk shows, but Carr has consistently threatened ABC with it, though the threats are largely seen as retribution for Kimmel's Trump-critical monologues.

Kimmel Moves His Talarico Interview to YouTube

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel posted his interview with Talarico to YouTube.