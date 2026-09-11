Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump's $5,000 'Dividend' Promise With Brutal Stormy Daniels Jab
Sept. 11 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel, now back to hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! after his annual vacation, is already back to needling Donald Trump.
On the September 10 edition of the show, Kimmel took a swipe at the 80-year-old president's eye-popping promise to send every American a $5,000 "dividend" if Republicans hold the House and the Senate in the 2026 midterms.
Kimmel Says Trump Invented the 'Lie-be'
“Trump is drowning right now," Kimmel said. "Everything he tries has failed. Everything he promised, he hasn’t delivered. His approval rating is 33 percent. He has to win this midterm election, or he’s in a lot of trouble. And so now his solution is to pay people for voting."
Trump's controversial idea, which would surely face legal and political challenges if he attempted to pass it, would also cost the U.S. 1.35 trillion dollars. The U.S. is already $40 trillion in debt.
“I spent all day today trying to decide whether that was a bribe or a lie," Kimmel continued. "And I think it might be both things. I think Donald Trump just invented the ‘lie-be.'”
Kimmel Makes a Stormy Daniels Joke
The 58-year-old host went on to rattle off jokes about the preposterous plan, reminding his audience of myriad Trump promises that never came true.
“If you believe Donald Trump is going to give you $5,000 if the Republicans win, I have a Mexican-paid wall, a privately funded ballroom, and a three-day-long Iran war to sell you, OK?” he said.
Kimmel then made a raunchy reference to Stormy Daniels, the star who took $130,000 in hush money payments to not talk about her intimate encounters with Trump.
“This $5,000 it’s just not going to happen,” the host said. “The only way to get money out of Donald Trump is to have s-- with him and promise not to talk about it, OK?”
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Kimmel Is Already at Odds With Trump's FCC
Kimmel is already back in the crosshairs of Trump's FCC.
The host pulled an interview with Texas Senate candidate James Talarico that was due to air the same night as his monologue about Trump's payment plan. The FCC, led by Trump ally Brendan Carr, threatened Kimmel by invoking an "equal time" rule, which states news programs must grant equal time to opposing political candidates.
The rule is traditionally not enforced for late night programs and daytime talk shows, but Carr has consistently threatened ABC with it, though the threats are largely seen as retribution for Kimmel's Trump-critical monologues.
Kimmel Moves His Talarico Interview to YouTube
The Talarico interview was posted to YouTube, which Kimmel acknowledged.
"Thank goodness we have that,” Kimmel said, referring to YouTube, “because in the America we live in right now, that is the best that we can do until November.”