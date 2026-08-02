White House Tensions Escalate as Iran Conflict Becomes the 'Forever War' Donald Trump Promised to Avoid: Report

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President Donald Trump is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated inside the White House as his war with Iran stretches into its sixth month. Citing a U.S. official and sources close to the discussions, NBC News reported that Trump “exploded” during a meeting with senior national security officials last week, yelling expletives over the lack of progress in the conflict. The war, launched February 28, has killed 18 U.S. service members, and officials described an administration divided over what the endgame should be.

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A Promise Under Pressure

Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly grew frustrated as the Iran conflict continued.

“What we are witnessing is the slow unravelling of a promise,” said Shirvin Zeinalzadeh from the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University. “Trump entered office pledging an end to America's forever wars, yet more than five months into this conflict, the very outcome he sought to avoid has materialised in full,” Zeinalzadeh added. “The swift regime change he appeared to envisage in the opening days has given way to a protracted and costly entanglement, one that is now visibly testing the patience of the president himself.” According to NBC News, one U.S. official said the administration has had “a series of tactical victories,” but is now “facing a strategic defeat without clear policy guidance or a decision about where this is going.”

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No Clear Path Forward

Source: MEGA Experts said the war challenges Donald Trump's promise to end forever wars.

The report described competing priorities inside Trump’s circle, including whether to focus on Iran’s nuclear program, protecting oil passage through the Strait of Hormuz or targeting Tehran’s missile and drone capabilities. “He did not intend this to be a long, drawn-out war,” a Trump ally told NBC News. “This is false,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the outlet of Trump’s reported outburst, adding that Trump remains “the final decision-maker.” “This uncertainty is not confined to the White House,” Zeinalzadeh noted. “It is being felt in the pockets of ordinary Americans, who are absorbing the economic consequences of a war with no clear endpoint.”

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The View from Abroad

Source: MEGA Officials reportedly remain divided over the conflict's next steps.

“Perhaps more troubling for Washington's long-term standing is how this disarray is being read in Tehran. Iranian leaders have long understood that American resolve, not merely American firepower, is the decisive factor in this contest,” Zeinalzadeh said. “Several nominal allies have declined to offer their airspace or facilities for further strikes, and none have heeded calls to help force open the Strait of Hormuz, a telling indication that many now regard this as a crisis of Washington's own making, and one Washington alone must resolve,” he added.

Source: MEGA The prolonged war fueled questions about U.S. strategy.