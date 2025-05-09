Jimmy Kimmel Mocks MAGA's Meltdown Over New Pope Caring for 'Poor and Sick' People: 'What a Loss for the Faith!'

In his Thursday, May 8, monologue, Kimmel showcased a fiery post from Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer on X, declaring, “Catholics don’t have anything good to look forward to. Just another Marxist puppet in the Vatican.”

Kimmel didn’t stop there, as he took aim at Sean Davis, the CEO of The Federalist, who lamented that the new pope had “trashed Trump” and “trashed Vance” on social media — a sentiment met with uproarious laughter from the audience.

The late-night host discerned something deeper behind the MAGA fury: “Right-wing social media is losing its collective mind because the new pope cares for the poor and the sick and the plight of immigrants, and they don’t like that at all.”