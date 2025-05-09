Jimmy Kimmel Mocks MAGA's Meltdown Over New Pope Caring for 'Poor and Sick' People: 'What a Loss for the Faith!'
The appointment of Chicago native Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV has set the internet ablaze, particularly among MAGA pundits upset over the new pontiff's progressive views.
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel seized the opportunity to dissect this social media storm surrounding the Catholic Church in his recent monologue, providing a comedic yet revealing glimpse into the growing rift between religious leadership and conservative ideologies.
In his Thursday, May 8, monologue, Kimmel showcased a fiery post from Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer on X, declaring, “Catholics don’t have anything good to look forward to. Just another Marxist puppet in the Vatican.”
Kimmel didn’t stop there, as he took aim at Sean Davis, the CEO of The Federalist, who lamented that the new pope had “trashed Trump” and “trashed Vance” on social media — a sentiment met with uproarious laughter from the audience.
The late-night host discerned something deeper behind the MAGA fury: “Right-wing social media is losing its collective mind because the new pope cares for the poor and the sick and the plight of immigrants, and they don’t like that at all.”
Kimmel then shared a post from right-wing commentator Matt Wallace, who claimed, “I was considering becoming Catholic. Not anymore.”
The crowd roared in mock sympathy, prompting Kimmel to quip, “What a loss for the faith.” In a playful jab, Kimmel expressed skepticism about President Trump’s initial friendly remarks about the new pope, predicting a swift change in tone.
“Wait till he finds out how many times this new pope has criticized him,” he joked, adding with a chuckle, “Trump just hit the Vatican with an 80 percent tariff on pointy hats.”
Meanwhile, at The Daily Show, recurring host Desi Lydic shared in the fervor surrounding the papal news. Highlighting a recent X post from Pope Leo disagreeing with J.D. Vance's stance on immigration, Lydic declared, “The new pope does not like J.D. Vance. He really is an everyday American.” Referencing the online meme about the VP allegedly wanting to harm Pope Francis, Lydic humorously cautioned Pope Leo, saying, “Be careful, though, Father: if you p--- off J.D. Vance, he’s gonna pay you a visit.”
As OK! previously reported, several right-wing pro-MAGA influencers flooded social media after the new pope was announced.
Conservative podcast host Megyn Kelly asked her followers on X: "Is it too much to hope that some 20-year-old ran the new pope’s X account and he never looked at it?"
Political strategist Joey Mannarino claimed the new pope is "woke" and a "liberal piece of [s---]” in a snarky post.
Another X user shared: "I do not understand how any one of faith could continue with the catholic religion."