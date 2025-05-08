MAGA Meltdown: Newly Named Pope Leo XIV's 'Woke' Stance on Immigration Ignites Social Media Frenzy

Political strategist Joey Mannarino did not hold back, labeling the new pope as "woke" and a "liberal piece of [s---]” in a snarky post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Laura Loomer, an outspoken analyst and unofficial advisor of President Donald Trump, chimed in after the new pope was announced and went on a tirade on X.

The self-proclaimed "white nationalist" wrote, "THIS IS THE NEW POPE! His name is Robert Prevost. He’s the first American Pope. He is anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, pro-open Borders, and a total Marxist like Pope Francis. Catholics don’t have anything good to look forward to. Just another Marxist puppet in the Vatican."

“The new Pope once retweeted a post about how we need to keep praying for career criminal & drug addict George Floyd. The tweet said, ‘May all hatred, violence and prejudice be eradicated.’ What prejudice? Is that another way to spell FENTANYL OVERDOSE? MARXIST POPE! @drprevost,” she added.