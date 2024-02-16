Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Tucker Carlson's Controversial Interview With Vladimir Putin: 'Funny, Light and Amusing'

In his show, Kimmel jokingly referred to Carlson as "more of an hors d'oeuvre, an amuse d----- if you will."

The comedian found it amusing that Carlson, who had been known in the past for his pro-Russian stance, finally met Putin, whom he had been praising for a long time only for it to backfire on him.

Kimmel sarcastically remarked, "Very funny to me that one of the most evil and anti-American people alive finally met Tucker Carlson, who's been kissing his a-- so long they had to have a squeegee on hand to keep it dry, and Putin's takeaway was, 'Yeah, this guy sucks.'"