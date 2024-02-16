Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Tucker Carlson's Controversial Interview With Vladimir Putin: 'Funny, Light and Amusing'
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel recently took a jab at Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson for his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kimmel described the exchange as a "light and amusing" encounter instead of the substantial conversation it was hyped up to be.
In his show, Kimmel jokingly referred to Carlson as "more of an hors d'oeuvre, an amuse d----- if you will."
The comedian found it amusing that Carlson, who had been known in the past for his pro-Russian stance, finally met Putin, whom he had been praising for a long time only for it to backfire on him.
Kimmel sarcastically remarked, "Very funny to me that one of the most evil and anti-American people alive finally met Tucker Carlson, who's been kissing his a-- so long they had to have a squeegee on hand to keep it dry, and Putin's takeaway was, 'Yeah, this guy sucks.'"
This interview between Putin and Carlson has garnered widespread attention and serious criticism from many of Carlson's detractors.
Historians have raised concerns about Putin's mental state after the two-hour interview, during which he presented his version of Russian history to dispute Ukraine's sovereignty.
Critics have also accused Carlson of playing into Putin's hands. Former FBI agent Frank Figliuzzi suggested that the dictator chose Carlson for the interview because he knew the TV host would not challenge him.
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo speculated that the ousted Fox News host's sit-down with the Russian president was nothing more than a publicity stunt. "Tucker Carlson is getting exactly what he wants: attention," he said.
As OK! previously reported, Putin himself expressed disappointment with the interview, as he had expected a more confrontational approach from Carlson.
In a conversation with Russian interviewer Pavel Zarubin, Putin revealed his initial expectations for the interview. "I honestly thought he would be aggressive and ask so-called sharp questions. And I wasn’t just ready for that, I wanted it, because it would have given me the opportunity to respond sharply in kind," Putin said.
Despite interruptions and attempts to steer the conversation, Putin acknowledged Carlson's patience and his willingness to listen to the lengthy monologues on Russian history that Putin presented. However, the Russian president expressed his disappointment, stating, "So frankly, I didn’t get complete satisfaction from this interview."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Carlson's interview was a massive hit in terms of viewers, receiving over a million likes on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and accumulating more than 16 million views on YouTube.