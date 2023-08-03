FBI Refuses to Release White House Cocaine Scandal Documents
The country isn't going to receive any more details about the cocaine found at the White House last month.
Though a culprit was never identified in the drug scandal, Fox News' Jesse Waters revealed his team was rejected when he filed a Freedom of Information Act request with FBI and the Secret Service to obtain documents relating to the case.
The Jesse Watters Primetime host was told the paperwork was not a "matter of widespread and exceptional media interest in which there exist possible questions about the government’s integrity which affect public confidence," RadarOnline.com reported he said on his show.
"No one at all is questioning the government’s integrity!" he continued to tell his viewers. "We only heard three different stories about where the coke was found and then the White House lied about Hunter [Biden] not being on the scene. The coke was in a surveillance camera blind spot."
"Then there was not a single trace of DNA or fingerprints recovered — and the Secret Service blew up the bag of coke … they literally lit it on fire. That is destroying evidence," he noted.
As OK! reported, the substance was found in "a receptacle used to temporarily store electronic and personal devices prior to entering the West Wing," on July 2, when the Biden family was out of town.
After launching an investigation, it "did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons," the Secret Service said.
"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," their statement continued. "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."
"The U.S. Secret Service takes its mission to protect U.S. leaders, facilities, and events seriously and we are constantly adapting to meet the needs of the current and future security environment," the statement concluded.
Meanwhile, many believe the drugs could have belonged to Joe Biden's troubled son Hunter, who has struggled with addiction in the past.