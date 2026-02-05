or
Jeffrey Epstein Moaned About 'Very Low' Testosterone and Libido, Considered Enhancement Pills for His Manhood, Medical Records Reveal

photo of jeffrey epstein
Source: Department of Justice

The notorious pedophile sought advice for his chronically low testosterone for years.

Feb. 5 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein dealt with below average testosterone levels and contemplated taking drugs to enhance the size of his p----, exposed emails show.

According to newly released lab results and email correspondence with various doctors, the late convicted s-- offender sought advice for his chronically low testosterone and libido for years.

In one email from 2014, Epstein's doctor wrote that test results showed his testosterone level was "still low" at "142."

Source: Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein admitted in one email that he's had low testosterone for 15 years.

The American Urological Association says anything below 300 is considered a testosterone deficiency.

Despite the notorious pedophile whining about his low s-- drive, he was skeptical of taking hormones to increase it.

"I am hesitant to start a regimen of hormones. my low testosterone has been there for 15 years. mechanic view is that it has caught up to me?" he penned in an email to one doctor at 3 a.m. in April 2015.

Hormone Drugs Made Jeffrey Epstein Look Pregnant

Source: Department of Justice

The s-- offender called trying hormone drugs a 'giant mistake.'

The following year, Epstein referred to trying a testosterone-related drug like Clomid as a "giant mistake," as it caused him to gain weight.

"Stopped the clomid the water retention and fat around the waist made it as if i was pregnant,” the former financier wrote to a doctor who had suggested drugs.

Another message from a physician informed him in 2017 that his testosterone level plummeted to 125.

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein Contracted Numerous STDs

Source: Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein had a lengthy history of contracting various STDs.

The trove of documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30 also revealed Epstein had a nasty history of contracting sexually transmitted diseases, including gonorrhoea.

"Parasites showed whipworm [a parasitic roundworm] and histolytica [a parasite], some blood in urine, history of bladder polyps. s---- showed some gc. so took 1 gram ceftriaxon and 2 g azithromycin [both antibiotics]," he wrote to a New York-based doctor in 2016.

"Urine stream diminished, testosterone levels very low. ie. 125 same for ten years. Never smoked or drink, no drugs. Sherlock? how can we work together?" he added.

Jeffrey Epstein May Have Tried to Augment His P----

Source: mega

The s-- trafficker was offered 'max p---- enlarger pills' at one point.

The s-- pest also received a 2012 email from a "Dr. Maxman" offering the him "max p---- enlarger pills."

It can be assumed the message landed in his inbox because Epstein looked into ways to augment his manhood, however, it's unclear whether he tried the medication.

One of his victims previously described his p---- as "really small" when fully erect, revealing it was "probably like two inches." They also compared its shape to that of a lemon or an egg, with the accuser branding it "extremely deformed."

