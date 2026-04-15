Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Melania Trump's Epstein Denial, Critics Say Late-Night Is Shaping the Narrative

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Jimmy Kimmel isn’t letting Melania Trump’s unexpected Epstein denial fade quietly, and neither, it seems, is the broader conversation it sparked. During his April 9 monologue, the late-night host zeroed in on the first lady’s surprise White House statement, where she insisted she had “never been friends with Epstein” and had “never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims.”

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE A photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was used to question inconsistencies.

Kimmel responded by airing a widely circulated photo of Donald and Melania Trump posing with Epstein, then quipped: “By the way, while you’re explaining how much you didn’t know Epstein, any particular reason you can think of that he had a picture of you guys on display at his house? Maybe this is the photo that came with the frame, I don’t know.” He continued: “I, for one, when I see this, I think, well, these two don’t know each other at all.”

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A Joke That Reframes the Story

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE The late-night host framed the denial as raising more questions than answers.

“Late-night hosts like Kimmel decide which stories stay in the conversation by choosing what to revisit,” explains media analyst and crisis communications expert Kaivan Shroff explains. “The most influential comedic frame here is the inconsistency. Once the takeaway becomes ‘this doesn’t add up,’ audiences start filtering every new detail through that lens.” Kimmel leaned into that framing again when addressing reports that Donald Trump didn’t know his wife planned to speak publicly. “He didn’t know she was going to do it before she did it, which shows you just how smoothly things are running over there,” Kimmel said. “She must really hate him. I don’t know how else to explain it.” According to Shroff, that kind of repetition can quickly cement a narrative. “Late-night doesn’t create accountability in a formal sense, but it does create narrative momentum,” he notes. “It can sharpen scrutiny, but it can also lock audiences into a single interpretation very quickly.”

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When Satire Stops Feeling Like Escape

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Experts said late-night comedy helped shape public perception of the story.

Not everyone sees that influence as constructive. Communication and body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass argues that the tone of modern late-night has shifted from comedic relief to something more polarizing. “Kimmel and SNL are fueling the fires,” Glass says. “We are so divisive in this day and age that what they deem as humor is widening the schism. Years ago we could take political satire a lot easier. Now there is nothing funny about it.”

Source: MEGA Critics pointed out that the tone influences how the audience responds to satire.