Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Mike Johnson for 'Tongue-Bathing' Donald Trump's 'Undercarriage' With Made-Up Award: Watch

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Jimmy Kimmel had little patience for what he framed as political theater after House Speaker Mike Johnson presented President Donald Trump with a newly minted “America First” award — complete with a golden eagle statue — at a Republican fundraising dinner. The late-night host turned the moment into a sharp critique of both the award and the enthusiasm surrounding it.

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Jimmy Kimmel Questions the Spectacle

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel questioned the purpose of the golden award.

“I can’t figure out who should be more embarrassed: the guy who came up with the new award, or the guy who proudly accepted the new award,” Kimmel said during his monologue. Johnson had described the trophy as a “beautiful golden statue” and called Trump a “suitable and fitting” recipient, tying it to what he framed as a “new golden era in America.” Kimmel wasn’t buying it.

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel roasted Donald Trump's latest made-up award during his late-night talk show.

“Watch Mike Johnson here,” he said before airing a clip. “You can almost feel his spine exiting his body.” He mocked the premise of the honor itself, calling it a “fictitious distinction you created specifically to tongue-bathe his undercarriage.”

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Donald Trump's Reaction Becomes the Punchline

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s reaction quickly became part of the late-night joke.

Kimmel zeroed in on Trump’s visible enthusiasm while accepting the award. “My favorite part, when they give Trump these awards, is when he comes out with a look of surprise on his face,” he said. “And the saddest part is, he seems to be genuinely honored by these imaginary accolades.” Watching Trump on stage with Johnson, Kimmel added, “Look at him, how happy he is. All the grace and elegance of a gorilla at a wedding.” The host compared the moment to other controversial honors Trump has received, including a FIFA “peace prize” and a medal gifted by Venezuelan leader María Corina Machado.

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A Growing Collection of 'Awards'

Source: MEGA The late-night host compared the award to the president’s other symbolic honors.

Kimmel extended the joke to Trump’s growing collection of what he portrayed as symbolic trophies. “That is going on the mantle right next to his regifted Nobel peace prize, the Olympic gold medal he didn’t win, and the three tournament championships he ‘won’ at his own golf club,” he said. “Are we sure he’s building a ballroom with that money and not a $900m trophy case?”

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Seth Meyers Adds to the Criticism

Source: MEGA Seth Meyers also criticized the timing of the ceremony.