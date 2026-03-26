Mike Johnson Mocked for Creating 'Award' for Donald Trump: 'Endless Clown Show'

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House Speaker Mike Johnson was ruthlessly flamed for presenting President Donald Trump with a newly invented “America First Award” during a Republican congressional fundraising dinner on Wednesday, March 25. At the event, Speaker Johnson announced that Republicans had created a brand-new honor specifically for Trump, making him the first-ever recipient. The award consisted of a large golden statue, which Johnson described as "appropriate for the new golden era in America.” “We’re going to do something we’ve never done before. We’re going to honor him with a new award that we’ll present annually from this point forward. But he is the suitable and fitting recipient of the first-ever America First Award,” gushed Johnson. “We could think of no better title for what that is. That’s this beautiful golden statue here. Appropriate for the new golden era in America."

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Mike Johnson created a new award for Trump and gave him a trophy.



The Republican Party is an endless clown show. https://t.co/OGKPgoHC4C — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2026 Source: @RonFilipkowski

The embarrassing gesture was immediately ridiculed by political opponents and commentators who labeled it a "participation trophy” to add to the president’s growing collection of awards made up or given to appease him. “Mike Johnson created a new award for Trump and gave him a trophy. The Republican Party is an endless clown show,” wrote Meidas Touch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski. MS NOW host and former President Joe Biden press secretary Jen Psaki mocked the GOP for creating an award to make the president "feel good about himself.” Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Kathy Castor (Fla.) and Nanette Barragán (Calif.) criticized Johnson for focusing on "fake awards" and "gold statues" while federal employees (such as TSA and Coast Guard members) were waiting for paychecks during a partial government shutdown.

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Source: MEGA Mike Johnson was criticized for giving Donald Trump a made-up award during a partial government shutdown.

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They have to treat the President like a child. So embarrassing for everyone involved. https://t.co/m2O4LR9bTL — Seth Magaziner (@SethMagaziner) March 26, 2026 Source: @SethMagaziner/X

“More gold statues for Donald Trump while TSA agents wait for paychecks?! How very out of touch,” wrote Castor. Some suggested the award was an attempt to manage Trump's ego, comparing the treatment to how one might handle a child. “They have to treat the President like a child,” wrote Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.). “So embarrassing for everyone involved.”

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Source: MEGA Mike Johnson was trolled for treating Donald Trump 'like a child.'

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'Do Your Job and Stop Kissing A--'

I’ll never understand how displays like this don’t cause people to spontaneously combust with embarrassment. https://t.co/9k9ZNOGAo5 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) March 26, 2026 Source: @SarahLongwell25

“Instead of working with @HouseDemocrats to pay TSA, FEMA, and Coast Guard, Speaker Johnson is giving fake awards to Donald Trump,” wrote Barragán, who added, “Do your job and stop kissing a$$.” The Bulwark founder Sarah Longwell wondered how the ignominious actions of the Speaker didn’t cause a different kind of reaction. “I’ll never understand how displays like this don’t cause people to spontaneously combust with embarrassment,” she wrote.

Donald Trump Keeps Receiving Made-Up Awards From Fawning Supporters

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has received several made-up awards during his second term as president.