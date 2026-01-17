Donald Trump Doesn't Remember Venezuelan Politician María Corina Machado’s Name After She Gave Him Her Nobel Peace Prize

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump appeared to forget the name of the woman who just gifted him her Nobel Peace Prize. The president, 79, was asked by reporters outside of the White House why hasn't supported Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado’s bid for leadership of the country.

Article continues below advertisement

María Corina Machado Presented Donald Trump With Her Nobel Prize on Thursday

Source: MEGA Donald Trump appeared to forget María Corina Machado's name.

“I had a great meeting yesterday by a person who I have a lot of respect for and she has respect, obviously, for me and our country and she gave me her Nobel Prize,” Trump said — without uttering Machado's name “I’ll tell you what, I got to know her, I never met her before, and I was very, very impressed. She’s a really—this is a fine woman," he went on.

Article continues below advertisement

María Corina Machado Won the Honor in 2025

Source: MEGA María Corina Machado is the leader of Venezuela's opposition party.

Venezuela's former president Nicolás Maduro was disposed by the United States government earlier this month. Machado, 58, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 for her work as the opposition leader in the South American country and for her efforts regarding peace and human rights in the nation. She gave Trump her award on January 15, telling Fox News the next day why he decided to do it.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been itching to get his hands on a Nobel Peace Prize for years.

“Because he deserves it,” she said. "It was a very emotional moment. I decided to present the Nobel Peace Prize medal on behalf of the people of Venezuela.” She presented Trump with the medal during a summit at the White House. The note that was given to the businessman alongside the golden token, said: "To President Donald J. Trump. In gratitude for your extraordinary leadership in promoting peace through strength, advancing diplomacy, and defending liberty and prosperity.” Trump saluted Machado in a Truth Social post shorty after their meeting, praising her for her work.

Source: MEGA María Corina Machado met with Donald Trump on January 15.