or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Doesn't Remember Venezuelan Politician María Corina Machado’s Name After She Gave Him Her Nobel Peace Prize

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado recently gave Donald Trump her Nobel Peace prize.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 17 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump appeared to forget the name of the woman who just gifted him her Nobel Peace Prize.

The president, 79, was asked by reporters outside of the White House why hasn't supported Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado’s bid for leadership of the country.

Article continues below advertisement

María Corina Machado Presented Donald Trump With Her Nobel Prize on Thursday

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to forget María Corina Machado's name.

“I had a great meeting yesterday by a person who I have a lot of respect for and she has respect, obviously, for me and our country and she gave me her Nobel Prize,” Trump said — without uttering Machado's name

“I’ll tell you what, I got to know her, I never met her before, and I was very, very impressed. She’s a really—this is a fine woman," he went on.

Article continues below advertisement

María Corina Machado Won the Honor in 2025

image of María Corina Machado
Source: MEGA

María Corina Machado is the leader of Venezuela's opposition party.

Venezuela's former president Nicolás Maduro was disposed by the United States government earlier this month.

Machado, 58, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 for her work as the opposition leader in the South American country and for her efforts regarding peace and human rights in the nation.

She gave Trump her award on January 15, telling Fox News the next day why he decided to do it.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been itching to get his hands on a Nobel Peace Prize for years.

“Because he deserves it,” she said. "It was a very emotional moment. I decided to present the Nobel Peace Prize medal on behalf of the people of Venezuela.”

She presented Trump with the medal during a summit at the White House. The note that was given to the businessman alongside the golden token, said: "To President Donald J. Trump. In gratitude for your extraordinary leadership in promoting peace through strength, advancing diplomacy, and defending liberty and prosperity.”

Trump saluted Machado in a Truth Social post shorty after their meeting, praising her for her work.

image of María Corina Machado
Source: MEGA

María Corina Machado met with Donald Trump on January 15.

“It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María," he gushed.

The Apprentice host has been itching to receive a Nobel Peace Prize for some time now, even telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in August 2025 about his wish.

“They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. It’s too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me," Tump said. Netanyahu had nominated the reality star for the honor just a month prior to their conversation.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.