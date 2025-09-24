Jimmy Kimmel Praises Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika for Forgiving Late Husband's Alleged Assassin: 'A Selfless Act of Grace'

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Erika Kirk Say About Tyler Robinson?

Source: @C-SPAN/YouTube Erika Kirk said she forgives Tyler Robinson as 'it is what Charlie would do.'

"If you believe in the teachings of Jesus as I do, there it was. That's it, a selfless act of grace, forgiveness from a grieving widow, that touched me deeply. And I hope it touches many and if there's anything we should take from this tragedy to carry forward, I hope it can be that and not this," the late-night talk show host said. When talking about her husband’s killer, Erika said, “My husband, truly, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life. That man, that young man – I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do.”

What Else Did Jimmy Kimmel Say During His Return to TV?

Source: @NDTV/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel said he was not trying to 'make light' of Charlie Kirk's murder.

During his broadcast, Jimmy also addressed the fact that he was not trying to “make light” of Charlie’s murder and doesn’t believe there was “anything funny about it.” “Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual,” he continued. “That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both.” Prior to his suspension, Jimmy claimed the "MAGA gang" was "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it." He also said they were "working very hard to capitalize on the murder."

Jimmy Kimmel Addressed People Who Don't Support His Show

Source: @NDTV/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel thanked people who 'support' his 'right' to share his beliefs even if they don't agree with him.

Jimmy also addressed those who defended him during this time. “Maybe most of all, I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe but support my right to share those beliefs anyway,” he stated, sharing a list of conservative people who spoke out. “It takes courage for them to speak out against this administration and they did and they deserve credit for it, and thanks.” After the broadcast, Donald Trump immediately took to Truth Social to bash Jimmy’s return and ABC.

Donald Trump's Reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's Return

Source: MEGA Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social after Jimmy Kimmel's return to TV.